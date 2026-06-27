PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar Confirms US Navy SEAL Deployment to Support T&T Border Security

Trinidad and Tobago: Prime Minister Kamala Persad Bissessar has said that US Navy SEAL personnel are already in Trinidad and Tobago as a part of a security partnership which aims to tighten border protection and disrupt criminal networks.



She said that during the country’s fight against crime, members of the specialised military unit are already in Trinidad and Tobago and are preparing for a broader deployment that would help in providing support for local security forces.



Reportedly, the SEAL team will work with the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force and Coast Guard. The team would provide training and operational support in border security, drug interdiction and internal security operations.



According to Persad Bissessar, recent reports have shown a decline in the volume of narcotics entering Trinidad and Tobago from South America. However, she said that drug trafficking remains a major concern along with several coastal corridors, specifically in southern and central Trinidad.



She announced that in the coming months, more vessels are expected to arrive from the United States, which would help in improving Maritime security and policing capabilities .

"We will be getting some additional vessels from the US in the coming months. The American military and intelligence agencies are also increasing their presence in Trinidad to assist our crime-fighting initiatives," she said.

The PM also expressed concerns regarding the Caroni-to-Marabella coastline and called it one of the country’s most vulnerable areas. She referred to criminal activity within the coastal communities and regions covered by mangroves.



Additionally she also revealed the state of border security in the country and said that it has improved significantly over the past year while pointing towards increased Coast Guard patrols and the restoration of radar operations.



She credited the law enforcement agencies of the country and said, "The TTPS has disrupted gang activity across divisions,” while also acknowledging that challenges still remain with petty crimes, financial fraud, and domestic violence.



Persad Bissessar also awarded ‘A’ grade rating to Police Commissioner Allister Guevarro for his performance during his first year in office."The Commissioner has performed very well. 'A' grade," she said.



Further, she also stated that American agencies are currently helping with physical and digital security upgrades at ports and airports in order to tighten national security and infrastructure.



She argued that similar support was also available during the previous administration which they failed to seek. She said “All of this US assistance was on the table for the last PNM administration but was never taken up. They preferred to leave the borders and airports open for traffickers to flood the country with illegal drugs and weapons.”



Lastly, she said that to boost national security, the Government will continue to invest in crime-fighting initiatives, which includes increasing staffing levels within the Inland Revenue Division and upgrading tax administration systems to supervise financial crimes and illegal economic activity.