Ne-Yo, Tabou Combo and Caribbean Bands perform on night two of Dominica’s WCMF 2026

Ne-Yo headlined the second night of Dominica’s 26th World Creole Music Festival on October 24, joining Haitian band Tabou Combo, Extasy Band and other Caribbean performers at Windsor Park Sports Stadium.

26th of October 2026

Dominica: International R&B singer Ne-Yo performed alongside renowned Haitian band Tabou Combo and other Caribbean bands during the second day of the 26th World Creole Music Festival at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium on Saturday October 24, 2026. The artists performed a variety of music pieces which also included konpa and R&B genres.

Dominica’s Extasy Band opened the show, creating an energetic atmosphere using its unique kompa style. The group welcomed special guests Luc Leandre, Pudaz, Paris and Khadija Joseph, adding variety to its performance.

The only Kompa band in the English-speaking Caribbean delivered an unforgettable performance at Windsor Park, packed with incredible music, energy, surprises, and special appearances by Luc Leandre, Pudaz, Paris, and Khadija Joseph, said Dominica Festivals.

Haitian band Tabou Combo delivered a strong performance of konpa rhythms and energetic performance, showcasing their long-standing presence in the Caribbean music industry.

Saint Lucian artist DYP made an appearance at the event, performing along with Shemmy, Hollywood HP, Sedale, Tallyboy, Nerdy, Andrew and Ezra. Full Blown from Trinidad and Tobago also performed a collection of well-known Caribbean music at the stadium.

Ne-Yo headlines the event on Saturday

Ne-Yo was the main performer of the festival, as he performed his world famous R&B songs to the Dominican audience. He entertained the audience with some of his greatest hits and received great support from the listeners as they sang along with him.

The presence of the American performer introduced an international element into a Caribbean-centered music and cultural programme. “From timeless hits to unforgettable moments, the international superstar delivered a performance that had Windsor Park Sports Stadium singing along,” shared Dominica Festivals.

Prime Minister Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit also welcomed the international artist by sharing a post on his official Facebook page. It read, "What a pleasure to welcome him to Dominica and see our festival audience singing along and enjoying his performance."

The different artists, who performed on the second day of the festival, highlighted its appeal between both the local and international audiences.

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Nia Roberts

Related Articles

West Indies U-19 skipper Stephan Pascal played the captain knock and led his team West Indies to victory by contributing 58 runs.

Dominica’s Stephan Pascal leads West Indies to win against England, PM Skerrit congratulates

27th of January 2024

Kamila McDonald, multi-passionate entrepreneur, certified personal trainer, sports nutritionist, TV reporter, and founder of The WellFit Club, shared a celebratory post as her business turned one (1).

Jamaica: Kamila McDonald expresses pleasure as @kamilaskitchen_ja turns 1

23rd of February 2023

Dominica: A new Sports Committee was on Monday evening elected to serve the community of St. Joseph

Dominica: New Sports Committee established in St Joseph

29th of September 2022

St Kitts and Nevis: As of April 18, 2022, the count of active cases in the twin-island Federation has increased to six (6),

St Kitts and Nevis COVID-19 tally reaches 5,561

19th of April 2022

The Ministry of Labour, March 11, 2022 (Friday), launched the country’s first National Job Bank to enable thousands of Guyanese to browse job opportunities from the comfort of their homes.

Guyanese Ministry of Labour launched first National Job Bank

12th of March 2022

Trinidad and Tobago have recorded 152 new positive cases of the COVID-19 mutant on 12 October 2021, according to the report of the Health Ministry.

Trinidad and Tobago: Ten individuals lost their lives to COVID in a single day

13th of October 2021

5,248 people were reported COVID-19 positive, out of which 2,587 were female, and 2,661 were male

Barbados confirms 65 new COVID-19 cases on island

5th of September 2021

After giving the UNC leader a flower, the artist revealed a surprise by stylishly removing his jacket to show a navy-blue UNC T-shirt underneath.

Trinidadian Soca Star Iwer George joins UNC’s call for change

25th of April 2025