Ne-Yo, Tabou Combo and Caribbean Bands perform on night two of Dominica’s WCMF 2026

Ne-Yo headlined the second night of Dominica’s 26th World Creole Music Festival on October 24, joining Haitian band Tabou Combo, Extasy Band and other Caribbean performers at Windsor Park Sports Stadium.

Dominica: International R&B singer Ne-Yo performed alongside renowned Haitian band Tabou Combo and other Caribbean bands during the second day of the 26th World Creole Music Festival at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium on Saturday October 24, 2026. The artists performed a variety of music pieces which also included konpa and R&B genres.

Dominica’s Extasy Band opened the show, creating an energetic atmosphere using its unique kompa style. The group welcomed special guests Luc Leandre, Pudaz, Paris and Khadija Joseph, adding variety to its performance.

The only Kompa band in the English-speaking Caribbean delivered an unforgettable performance at Windsor Park, packed with incredible music, energy, surprises, and special appearances by Luc Leandre, Pudaz, Paris, and Khadija Joseph, said Dominica Festivals.

Haitian band Tabou Combo delivered a strong performance of konpa rhythms and energetic performance, showcasing their long-standing presence in the Caribbean music industry.

Saint Lucian artist DYP made an appearance at the event, performing along with Shemmy, Hollywood HP, Sedale, Tallyboy, Nerdy, Andrew and Ezra. Full Blown from Trinidad and Tobago also performed a collection of well-known Caribbean music at the stadium.

Ne-Yo headlines the event on Saturday

Ne-Yo was the main performer of the festival, as he performed his world famous R&B songs to the Dominican audience. He entertained the audience with some of his greatest hits and received great support from the listeners as they sang along with him.

The presence of the American performer introduced an international element into a Caribbean-centered music and cultural programme. “From timeless hits to unforgettable moments, the international superstar delivered a performance that had Windsor Park Sports Stadium singing along,” shared Dominica Festivals.

Prime Minister Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit also welcomed the international artist by sharing a post on his official Facebook page. It read, "What a pleasure to welcome him to Dominica and see our festival audience singing along and enjoying his performance."

The different artists, who performed on the second day of the festival, highlighted its appeal between both the local and international audiences.