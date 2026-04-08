Jamaican Taxi Operator Charged with Wounding After Stabbing His Wife During Domestic Dispute

She remains hospitalized in serious condition, and Thompson is scheduled to appear in court on April 10.

Jamaica: A twenty-eight-year-old taxi operator has been charged with wounding with intent on Thursday, April 2, after stabbing his lawfully-wedded wife during a domestic dispute which left her hospitalised in serious condition. Reportedly, he is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, April 10, 2026.

The suspect has been identified as twenty-eight-year-old Hadji Thompson, a taxi operator of Duhaney Pen, St. Thomas, Jamaica.

According to the Morant Bay police initial reports, the incident took place on Monday morning, March 30, at around 8:45 a.m., when the suspect Thompson and his spouse were at their home and suddenly an argument broke out between them.

The argument later turned into a physical altercation during which the suspect took a knife and stabbed his wife which caused her to lose a lot of blood and severe critical injuries. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where on arrival she was hospitalised in serious condition.

Following which the Morant Bay police were contacted where on arrival at the hospital the doctors reported about the critical condition of the victim and since then the officers launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the matter.

The officers also went to the residence of the victim where the incident took place and processed the scene. The officers also started a search for the suspect, the victim's husband who remained at large for three days.

However on Thursday, April 2, the suspect Thompson returned back after three whole days and turned himself in where the officers detained him and interrogated him. Following a question-and-answer session conducted by the officers in the presence of his attorney, the suspect was formally charged with “wounding with intent.”

The officers also scheduled his court appearance on Friday, April 10, where he will be presented before the justice for the charges including wounding with intent. Until then the suspect will remain in police custody.