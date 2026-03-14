Guyana hands over 10 new garbage trucks to boost waste management in Region Two

The government said the new compactor trucks will help municipalities and Neighbourhood Democratic Councils collect garbage more efficiently and improve sanitation across the region.

Guyana: The Government of Guyana took an initiative to improve solid waste management by officially handing over 10 new garbage compactor trucks to Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) as a part of a national effort to modernize waste management, on Thursday, March 12.

Reportedly, the vehicles were handed over by Deputy Permanent Secretary Dr. Josh Kanhai as part of a national effort aimed at improving environmental health, supporting local authorities and for promoting cleaner communities across the Guyana region.

The Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development stated that this initiative will help and equip the municipalities as well as the Neighbourhood Democratic Councils to collect garbage easily and quickly.

The Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand, emphasised that "this new initiative is part of the government's plan or their commitment which will ensure that every municipalities and NDC have their own garbage compactor truck."

“These 10 new garbage trucks will improve sanitation services across the area by collecting garbage as soon as possible, which will prevent people from many diseases including cholera, typhoid, dysentery, dengue, malaria, and infections like Hepatitis B/HIV,” stated Priya.

The government also stated that these new trucks aim to strengthen solid waste collection, which will also help in reducing illegal dumping, and improve sanitation across the region. Along with this they also confirmed that the President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s aim is to provide every Neighbourhood Democratic Council and municipality with at least one garbage compactor truck so they don’t have to be dependent on another.

Additionally, the government stated that these vehicles will serve the Region Two municipality and five coastal NDCs, while ensuring and helping them by providing more reliable garbage collection for both residents and businesses.

Notably, the Local authorities including the Chairman of the Good Hope/Pomona NDC, have already received the garbage truck and welcomed it nicely while thanking the President for their initiative.

This initiative of the government also attracted or gained positive results as many people are praising it by thanking the government for listening to their requests. Many people also took to Facebook to express their feelings of joy as one of the users, Eagle Wings, commented “people living in Guyana now don't have any excuses, so please cooperate with the government and keep your area and region clean.”