Guyana: 28-year-old miner killed in alleged cutlass attack at Eyelash Landing

Guyana: A 28-year-old mining worker known as “Mario” was killed in an alleged cutlass attack at Eyelash Landing in the North West District on Saturday, October 17. The deceased, identified as Trevlon Marcieo Henry, was a pork knocker from Port Kaituma.

Officers said that Henry and another 33-year-old man, whom he knew, were drinking when an argument broke out at around 10:50 am. During the altercation, the suspect grabbed a cutlass and attacked the victim, resulting in two wounds - one on his neck and another on his right arm.

The perpetrator escaped the scene of the crime, while Henry collapsed and remained motionless. Police officers arrived at the scene together with a medical extension officer called Medex, who examined Henry’s body and declared him dead.

His body was later taken to the mortuary at Matthews Ridge Hospital where it is kept for a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death.

Police officers searched the crime scene and nearby areas. They arrested the 33-year-old suspect. The accused, who is also a pork knocker from Port Kaituma, is still in police custody as investigations proceed.

The investigations are currently being conducted by Police Regional Division #1. No further information has been revealed about the cause of the dispute. The case remains under investigation, and no charges against the suspect have been proven in court yet.

Locals have taken to social media to express their condolences to the family of the deceased man. One user commented, “My deepest condolences to the entire family i pray that God give them the strength they need at this heartbreaking moment, may his soul rip.”

Another person wrote, “Rip my cuz nobody deserve to die the way you did i hope u will get the justic u deserve i hope your killer be locked away for life an never get to see the day light again.”