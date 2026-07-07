Dominica wins four medals as twin brothers share high jump gold at ANOECS

Twin brothers Khaarim and Khumaar John-Baptiste shared gold in the men's high jump as Dominica finished with four medals, 76 points and sixth place at the ANOECS Track and Field Championships.

Twin brothers Khaarim and Khumaar John-Baptiste won Dominica's first two gold medals in the men's high jump at the championships. Dominica claimed four medals, earned 76 points and finished sixth at the ANOECS Track & Field Championships, which took place in St. Kitts and Nevis during the weekend from July 4 to 5.

Nine countries participated in the ANOECS Track & Field Championships when the event returned after a nine-year hiatus. Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, British Virgin Islands (BVI), Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines took part in the competition.

As the first day concluded, the eight-member team claimed a total of 49 points and the country was ranked fifth, with the athletes winning one silver and one bronze medal.

In the women’s 800m event, Akeisha Luke secured Dominica’s first medal. She finished second with a time of 2:24.63 and won the silver medal. Khumaar John-Baptiste then added a bronze in the men's triple jump with a distance of 14.25m.

On the second and final day of the championships, twin brothers Khaarim and Khumaar John-Baptiste cleared 1.85m in men’s high jump and finished in joint first place. They earned Dominica its first two gold medals of the tournament and took the country's total medal tally to four.

The four-medal finish helped Dominica score 76 points and secure sixth place overall among the nine participating countries.

Several other Dominican athletes also recorded impressive performances during the championships. Khaarim John-Baptiste placed fourth in the men's triple jump, Nycarl Williams finished fourth in the women's javelin, while Jamical Titre secured fourth place in the men's shot put.

Following the championships, the Dominica Olympic Committee (DOC) and the Dominica Athletics Association (DAA) congratulated the eight-member team for their dedication and for representing the country with excellence on the regional stage.

“Our athletes competed with determination, resilience, and pride, delivering outstanding performances on the regional stage and adding four medals to Dominica's tally. A huge congratulations to every athlete and Coach for representing our Nature Isle with excellence. Your hard work and dedication continue to inspire us all!” expressed the Associations.

The associations noted that although Dominica did not secure the first place, several athletes achieved personal best performances during the competition, which will help strengthen their preparations for future regional and international events.

Host nation St. Kitts and Nevis topped the final standings with 180 points to win the 2026 ANOECS Track & Field Championships. Antigua and Barbuda finished second with 171 points, while the British Virgin Islands placed third with 130 points.