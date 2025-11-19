Cricket West Indies announces Squads for 2025 CG United Super50 Cup

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced the six squads which will participate in the 2025 CG United Super50 Cup that bowls off today, Wednesday, November 19 and ends with the Grand Final on Saturday, November 29, in Trinidad.

The premier regional 50-over tournament will see Trinidad & Tobago Red Force, Guyana Harpy Eagles, Jamaica Scorpions, Barbados Pride, Windward Islands Volcanoes, and Leeward Islands Hurricanes competing against each other over a span of 10 days.

The matches will be played across three stadiums in Trinidad and Tobago. These include Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA), Queen’s Park Oval (QPO), and Sir Frank Worrell Stadium UWI SPEC. They will start either in the morning or at noon.

Cricket followers in Trinidad will have free access to all matches. The BLCA matches will be broadcasted and streamed live on ESPN Caribbean, ESPN+, Disney+, and Fancode (India), while matches at QPO and UWI SPEC will be aired live on the Windies Cricket YouTube channel with full ball-by-ball commentary. Fans from around the world can also watch live scorecards and ball-by-ball reports at Windiescricket.com.

Super50 Cup - Match Schedule

Wednesday, 19 November

Leeward Islands Hurricanes vs Windward Islands Volcanoes - Venue: BLCA • Time: 2 PM

Jamaica Scorpions vs Guyana Harpy Eagles - Venue: QPO • Time: 9 AM

Trinidad & Tobago Red Force vs Barbados Pride - Venue: UWI SPEC • Time: 9 AM

Friday, 21 November

Trinidad & Tobago Red Force vs Jamaica Scorpions - Venue: BLCA • Time: 2 PM

Leeward Islands Hurricanes vs Barbados Pride - Venue: QPO • Time: 9 AM

Windward Islands Volcanoes vs Guyana Harpy Eagles - Venue: UWI SPEC • Time: 9 AM

Sunday, 23 November

Trinidad & Tobago Red Force vs Guyana Harpy Eagles - Venue: BLCA • Time: 2 PM

Barbados Pride vs Windward Islands Volcanoes - Venue: QPO • Time: 9 AM

Leeward Islands Hurricanes vs Jamaica Scorpions - Venue: UWI SPEC • Time: 9 AM

Tuesday, 25 November

Jamaica Scorpions vs Barbados Pride - Venue: BLCA • Time: 2 PM

Leeward Islands Hurricanes vs Guyana Harpy Eagles - Venue: QPO • Time: 9 AM

Trinidad & Tobago Red Force vs Windward Islands Volcanoes - Venue: UWI SPEC • Time: 9 AM

Thursday, 27 November

Jamaica Scorpions vs Windward Islands Volcanoes - Venue: BLCA • Time: 2 PM

Trinidad & Tobago Red Force vs Leeward Islands Hurricanes - Venue: QPO • Time: 9 AM

Guyana Harpy Eagles vs Barbados Pride - Venue: UWI SPEC • Time: 9 AM

Saturday, 29 November

Championship Final - Venue: BLCA • Time: 2 PM

Super50 Cup - Squads

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force - Joshua Da Silva (captain), Navin Bidaisee, Yannic Cariah, Bryan Charles, Cephas Cooper, Jyd Goolie, Terrance Hinds, Ricky Jaipaul, Joshua James, Jason Mohammed, Kjorn Ottley, Shatrughan Rambaran, Abdul-Raheem Toppin, Tion Webster.

Jamaica Scorpions - Brad Barnes (captain), Andre Bailey, Jermaine Blackwood, Carlos Brown, Khari Campbell, Javelle Glenn, Jordan Johnson, Kirk McKenzie, Marquino Mindley, Romaine Morris, Abhijai Mansingh, Jeavor Royal, Tamarie Redwood, Peat Salmon.

Barbados Pride - Kyle Mayers (captain), Joshua Bishop, Leniko Boucher, Kraigg Brathwaite, Dominic Drakes, Jonathan Drakes, Akeem Jordan, Matthew Jones, Javed Leacock, Zachary McCaskie, Demetrius Richards, Kemar Smith, Kevin Wickham, Nyeem Young.

Windward Volcanoes - Teddy Bishop (captain), Sunil Ambris, McKenny Clarke, Darel Cyrus, Kenneth Dember, Shadrack Descarte, Dillon Douglas, Keon Gaston, Johann Jeremiah, Daniel McDonald, Kimani Melius, Kirtsen Murray, Darron Nedd, Stephan Pascal.

Leeward Islands Hurricane - Karima Gore (captain), Jewel Andrew, Carlon Bowen-Tuckett, Rahkeem Cornwall, Daniel Doram, Nathan Edward, Chamiqueko Gumbs-Landefort, Jahmar Hamilton, Kofi James, Mikyle Louis, Micah Mckenzie, Ishmael Peters, Oshane Thomas, Tyrone Williams.

Guyana Harpy Eagles - Matthew Nandu (captain), Antony Adams, Ronaldo Alimohamed, Kevlon Anderson, Shamar Apple, Mavendra Dindyal, Thaddeus Lovell, Richie Looknauth, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Raymond Perez, Kemol Savory, Junior Sinclair, Sylus Tyndall.