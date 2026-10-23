Belize to welcome first European Airline Service with Frankfurt Flights in 2027

The seasonal route will operate twice weekly until April 2028, offering European travellers more opportunities to visit Belize’s barrier reef, rainforests, Maya sites and cultural attractions.

23rd of October 2026

Belize: Discover Airlines will begin its seasonal services between Frankfurt, Germany, and Belize City beginning December 16, 2027, giving an extra route option to travelers from Europe to reach the Caribbean nation.

The service will operate twice a week - on Thursdays and Sundays - up to mid-April 2028. Flights will cover the dry season in Belize and the winter season of Europe. The Belize Tourism Board (BTB) said that the tickets are expected to be available for purchase by the mid of December 2026.

Lufthansa Group Airlines will become the first European airline to operate flights to Belize. The connection between the two destinations will also increase travel for passengers from other cities within Europe such as London, Paris, and Amsterdam.

Tourism Minister Anthony Mahler said that the new route will make it easier for Belize to attract tourists from Germany and other European countries.

“Strengthening our presence in Europe is a key priority, and this new connection from Frankfurt opens opportunities to attract more visitors from Germany and across the region, while making it easier for travelers to experience the best of Belize, from our world-renowned Barrier Reef and pristine islands to our lush rainforests, ancient Maya sites, and rich cultural heritage,” he noted.

The BTB is planning on collaborating with Discover Airlines and other tourism stakeholders to promote the country in Europe. It will make Belize more visible and draw more tourists from other parts of the world.

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