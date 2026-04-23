Belize police investigate deadly crash in Orange Walk District, truck driver detained

The individuals killed in the incident have been identified as 29-year-old Celvin Cortez, 19-year-old Sherlyn Henriquez, and 35-year-old Bryon Magaña.

Belize: Investigation is ongoing into the tragic road traffic accident in the Orange Walk District that occurred on Sunday, April 19, that has claimed the lives of three people and left three others injured. The truck driver has been detained for ongoing investigation, and his urine sample was obtained for analysis.

The individuals who died in the incident have been identified as 29-year-old Celvin Cortez, 19-year-old Sherlyn Henriquez, and 35-year-old Bryon Magaña. Three other passengers who were injured have been identified as a 30-year-old woman, and three-year-old child who are in stable condition while a nine-year-old child was discharged.

According to police reports, the incident took place on Sunday night, in Orange Walk District along August Pine Ridge Road in front of George Medina Farm, at around 10:11 p.m. on April 19, when two vehicles coming from the opposite directions collided.

The initial reports claimed that a red 2008 Ford F-150 pickup truck was traveling toward August Pine Ridge, when it collided with a cane trailer (tandem wooden trailer) which was being towed by a Freightliner truck moving in the opposite direction.

The force of the crash was so intense that it caused the pickup to lose control and veer off the roadway which further damaged the driver's side of the vehicle where much of the roof was torn away.

Following the crash, the three occupants in the pickup sustained fatal injuries and died on the spot while the other three passengers including one adult and two children, who were in another vehicle sustained injuries.

The nearby people then immediately contacted the emergency health personnel as well as the police officers where on arrival the medical officer officially pronounced three people dead and ordered to transport the other three to the Northern Regional Hospital, where they were treated.

The police officers then processed the scene and detained the driver of the truck as they believe that the pickup driver may have fallen asleep behind the wheel, which caused the vehicle to drift into the trailer.

Authorities stated that the driver is in custody and officers obtained his urine sample to run some tests. They also stated that investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is ongoing and officers are working to determine the exact cause behind the accident.