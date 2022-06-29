Malta

CBI Index 2023: Dominica stands strong with high scores, clinches rank in top 3

CBI Index 2023: Dominica stands strong with high scores, clinches rank in top 3

19th of September 2023

Antigua and Barbuda PM Gaston Browne signs MoU with Malta PM Robert Abela to increase water supply

Antigua and Barbuda PM Gaston Browne signs MoU with Malta PM Robert Abela to increase water supply

26th of September 2022

Dominica, Malta and St Kitts and Nevis offer most robust due-diligence process: CBI Index 2022

Dominica, Malta and St Kitts and Nevis offer most robust due-diligence process: CBI Index 2022

26th of August 2022

Malta: Deputy PM Chris Fearne invites elderly people to get second COVID booster dose

Malta: Deputy PM Chris Fearne invites elderly people to get second COVID booster dose

13th of July 2022

Malta Dy PM Chirs Fearne expresses condolences on passing of Japanese former PM Abe

Malta Dy PM Chris Fearne expresses condolences on passing of Japanese former PM Abe

9th of July 2022

Malta: Health Minister pays condolences for death of well-known family doctor Victor Thewma

Malta: Health Minister Chris Fearne pays condolences for death of well-known family doctor Victor Thewma

6th of July 2022

Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne inaugurates ‘Dar Sebħ Ġdid’ inpatient rehabilitation centre in Malta

Dy PM Chris Fearne inaugurates ‘Dar Sebħ Ġdid’ inpatient rehabilitation centre in Malta

1st of July 2022

Rwanda: Maltese Dy PM Fearne and Canadian PM Trudeau meet at CHOGM 2022

Rwanda: Maltese Dy PM Chris Fearne and Canadian PM Trudeau meet at CHOGM 2022

29th of June 2022