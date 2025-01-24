British Virgin Islands welcomes over 1 million visitors, marking influx across all categories

The last time when British Virgin Islands achieved the record of 1 million visitors was in 2016.

British Virgin Islands marked a historic milestone in 2024, welcoming over 1 million visitors marking a remarkable increase of 9.8% as compared to 2023. The total number of tourists welcomed in the island in 2024 was 1,092,139 visitors which marked an arrival of more than 97,000 passengers in comparison to the previous year.

The last time when British Virgin Islands achieved the record of 1 million visitors was in 2016. Now, after 8 years the nation has once again marked this milestone by not only just welcoming visitors but also surpassing the records achieved by the nation in previous years.

Sharing the data, the tourism authority expressed excitement and appreciated each person working in the tourism industry to make it a huge success. Shedding light on the data, the tourism authority representative added that they have marked a significant increase in visitors across all the categories. He added that this remarkable increase in the visitors outlines the growing appeal of British Virgin Islands as a top Caribbean destination.

Increase in arrival of visitors

Cruise Visitors – The nation welcomed around 768,293 cruise visitors, which represents an increase of 6.8% in comparison to the passengers arrived in the last year. The number of passengers welcomed in 2023 was 719,519.

Overnight Visitors – British Virgin Islands also marked a notable increase in the arrival of overnight visitors. The nation marked a growth of 16.7% in just one year, as the visitors increased from 262080 to 305,876.

Day trippers – Day trippers also rose from 13,297 to 17,970, marking an increase of 35.1% in comparison to the last year. Day trippers to BVI primarily originate from neighbouring US Virgin Islands, such and St. Thomas and St. John. These are the visitors who take advantage of ferry services operating between the USVI and the BVI. The Inter Island Ferry Service offers trips to Jost Van Dyke’s White Bay three days a week, facilitating convenient day trips.

Tourism Ministry delighted with record-breaking visitors

The Premier of British Virgin Islands, Natalio Wheaty expressed excitement and noted that this figure highlights the diversity of tourism offerings of the nation. They further added that this increase also outlines the commitment of the authorities towards creating exceptional experience for all the visitors.

He added that these record-breaking visitors are a testament to their enduring appeal, the resilience of the tourism sector and hard work of everyone who are contributing to making Virgin Islands a world-class destination. He called this milestone a ‘monumental achievement’ and aimed at continuing to make efforts with a vision to offer each visitor an experience like no other.

2025 to be impactful year for BVI

The tourism authority aimed at continuing to make efforts in order to surpass all the records achieved by them in 2024. They noted that they are looking forward to build a momentum, aiming to ensure that the growth registered by them benefits both their visitors and the people of Virgin Islands.

They also mentioned about developmental project to be initiated by the government in 2025 such as the introduction of four luxury Beach Bungalows and eight new Marina lofts, along with an 18-room boutique hotel. Along with that, Biras Creek Resort is all set to be now reoperated as Biras Marina & Resort.