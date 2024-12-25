Dr Douglas congratulates Jahzara Claxton, Aaliyah Weekes on U19 T20 squad selection

The World Cup is scheduled to take place in Malaysia from 18th January to 2nd February, 2025.

Kittitian players, Jahzara Claxton and Aaliyah Weekes have been named to the West Indies Under-19 Women’s team for the upcoming ICC U19 Women’s T-20 World Cup 2025.

The World Cup is scheduled to take place in Malaysia from 18th January to 2nd February, 2025 providing a great platform to the women of the country to showcase their talent and skills.

Emphasising on the inclusion of Jahzara Claxton and Aaliyah Weekes on the World Cup 2025 squad, the Leeward Islands Cricket Board said they both are the finest young talents of the region.

Dr Denzil Douglas congratulates

Dr Denzil Douglas of St Kitts and Nevis also took to his social media account and congratulated the players on being named in West Indies U19 Women’s Team.

“Congratulations to both Jahzara and Aaliyah, make your Team and Country proud.”

Dr Douglas said that the ICC U-19 World Cup 2025 is a great opportunity for both Jahzara Claxton and Aaliyah Weekes to showcase their talent and represent their country on the international stage.

West Indies Under-19 Women’s Squad for T20 World Cup

The players who have been enlisted to compete in the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup include:

1. Samara Ramnath

2. Asabi Callender

3. Abigail Bryce

4. Kenika Cassar

5. Jahzara Claxton

6. Danella Creese

7. Nailjanni Cumberbatch

8. Erin Deane

9. Amiah Gilbert

10. Trisha Hardat

11. Brianna Harricharan

12. Amrita Ramtahal

13. Sekena Ross

14. Kristen Sutherland

15. Aaliyah Weekes

The squad will be led by Samara Ramnath, while Asabi Callender has been selected as the Vice-Captain of the team.

CWI Director Miles Bascombe comments on West Indies World Cup 2025 squad

The Director of Cricket West Indies, Miles Bascombe shed light on the Under-19 Women’s squad for the ICC World Cup 2025 and said that it represents the future of West Indies cricket. He added that they have selected talented players who have shown their potential through the domestic tournaments.

He further went on to add that they truly believe in the players selected in the squad. He added that the players have all the abilities to compete at the highest level while gaining valuable international experience.

“The future of West Indies Women’s team looks really promising with the inclusion of these young athletes,” said CWI Director Miles Bascombe.

West Indies placed in Group A

The West Indies U-19 team were placed in Group A alongside hosts Malaysia, West Indies and Sri Lanka. West Indies will start off their campaign on January 19 against India. On January 20, they will take on Sri Lanka. The last league stage clash is against hosts, Malaysia on 25th January, 2024.

· 19th January: West Indies vs India

· 20th January: West Indies vs Sri Lanka

· 25th January: West Indies vs Malaysia