US Virgin Islands: Man found dead in waters off Lindbergh Bay Beach

Police are working to identify a man found unresponsive in the waters off Lindbergh Bay Beach in St Thomas, with an autopsy pending to establish the cause of death.

US Virgin Islands: A man was found dead in the waters at Lindbergh Bay Beach in St Thomas on Sunday, as the police continue to work to identify the male and determine the circumstances surrounding his death.

According to the Virgin Islands Police Department (VIPD), the discovery was made around 7:47 am by a passer-by. It was reported to the Virgin Islands Port Authority that something resembling a body was floating in the water.

Port Authority officers responded to the scene and confirmed the report. With the help of some people on the shoreline, the body was pulled out of the water. Detectives from the Virgin Islands Police Department later came and found the man non-responsive. It was concluded by medical professionals that the man had no signs of life.

The man has not yet been identified by the authorities, while the cause of death also remains unknown. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the time and cause of his death.

The investigation is still ongoing, and people who might know something about the identity of the man are requested to contact the VIPD Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 or 340-714-9828 and Crime Stoppers V.I at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

They can also contact the chief’s office at 340-715-5548 or the commissioner’s office at 340-715-5506.

Locals are sharing their condolences for the deceased via social media. One person wrote, “It's every weekend now. There is always someone dying or some body found in bushes or waters. What is police and government even doing?? May the man rest in peace.”

Another individual commented, “I never heard anything bad happened at Lindbergh Bay; it’s a beautiful beach; but the last I was there I observed a lot of homeless people living on the beach.”