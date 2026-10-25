Ten finalists named for 2026 Haynes Smith Miss Caribbean Teen Pageant

The 44th Haynes Smith Miss Caribbean Teen Pageant will be held in St. Kitts and Nevis on December 30, featuring ten contestants under the theme “Radiant Treasures of the Caribbean.”

Caribbean: The 44th edition of the Haynes Smith Miss Caribbean Teen Pageant is set to take place on December 30, 2026 in St. Kitts and Nevis. Ten young women from across the region will participate in this year’s pageant.

The organizers confirmed the list of finalists after receiving strong participation from more than 13 Caribbean countries and territories. Participants from 10 nations and territories made it to the regional event.

This year’s pageant will take place under the theme “Radiant Treasures of the Caribbean.” Every participant will feature a national treasure from her home country, and present the cultural heritage, landmarks, and natural sites of the region.

Selected finalists are:

Schulyer Francois - St. Vincent and the Grenadines

K'Dyah James - British Virgin Islands

Amaya Marks - St. Thomas of the United States Virgin Islands

Kimora Edwards - Grenada

Denayja Cognette - Anguilla.

Blossom Joseph - St. Lucia

La'Shonte Joseph - St. Croix of the United States Virgin Islands

Syesha Fraser - Guyana

Tatiyana Archer - St. Kitts and Nevis

Sati Ramcharan - Trinidad and Tobago.

The Haynes Smith Youth Club and its organizing committee congratulated the ten finalists, as they expressed their desire to see the best talent display from the Caribbean region in this year’s pageant.

“We are excited about the exceptional talent and regional representation among this year’s finalists. Under the theme ‘Radiant Treasures of the Caribbean,’ the pageant will celebrate our rich cultural heritage while empowering young women to build confidence, develop leadership skills and become ambassadors for their homelands,” said the committee via a Facebook post.

Organised by the Haynes Smith Youth Club and its committee, the contest has been around for over four decades. It also offers young Caribbean women an opportunity to show their talents, while representing their countries.