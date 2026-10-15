Montserrat Festival 2026 Calendar Unveiled, With Events Running From December 4 to January 1

The Montserrat Arts Council has unveiled the 2026 festival calendar, featuring calypso competitions, concerts, cultural showcases and community events from December 4, 2026, to January 1, 2027.

15th of October 2026

The official calendar of activities scheduled for Montserrat Festival 2026 has been unveiled by the Montserrat Arts Council. It will feature weeks of cultural activities, concerts, community gatherings and traditional events planned from December 4, 2026 to January 1, 2027.

The annual festival will highlight Montserrat’s cultural heritage, while uniting both residents and tourists for a season of entertainment and activities across the island. It will feature calypso competitions, live music, community celebrations, cultural exhibitions and events leading up to the New Year.

According to the released calendar, the festivities kick off with the Calypso Eliminations on December 4, setting the stage for music-related competitions and events throughout the celebrations period.

Other highlights include the opening of Montserrat’s Festival of Lights, cultural showcases, concerts and events celebrating the island’s musical traditions.

Calypso is one of the main events that take place during the year, with competitions and performances acting as a platform to showcase local talent. Some other events that are organized during the celebrations include community gatherings and family events.

As the festival unfolds, the focus will be directed towards Christmas and the New Year celebrations. The festival is scheduled to conclude with the Street Parade and Closing of Carnival on January 1.

The Montserrat Arts Council has invited members of the public to participate in the festivities and enjoy the music, traditions, and spirit of the community. Attendees will also get an opportunity to discover the cultural heritage of Montserrat while enjoying the entertainment.

Persons who wish to attend can refer to the official festival calendar for event dates, venues, and starting times. Those traveling to the island can also get information about air access through the official tourism website https://www.visitmontserrat.com/air/.

With a programme lasting close to a month, Montserrat Festival 2026 will ensure a period full of cultural expression and enjoyment as the island welcomes the New Year.

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