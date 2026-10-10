Several injured after steps collapse during wake in Belize City

Several people were injured when steps collapsed during a wake in the Jane Usher Boulevard area of Belize City on Friday evening, October 9.

10th of October 2026

Belize: Several people were injured after a set of steps collapsed while mourners were attending a wake in the Jane Usher Boulevard area of Belize City. The incident took place on Friday evening, October 9, 2026.

Those gathered at the scene were reported to have been caught up in the collapse. This left many people injured, who were taken to Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital (KHMH) for emergency medical treatment.

However, the officials have not disclosed the exact number of people injured or severity of their injuries during the incident. Belize Fire and rescue personnel were also notified following the incident to assist those affected.

Information surrounding the circumstances of the collapse remains limited. Authorities have not disclosed any reasons for the fall-down of the steps and whether any concerns about the safety of the structure existed prior to the incident.

There is uncertainty over how many people were gathered at the building’s steps during the collapse and whether there had been further damages to the building itself.

Questions have been raised on the safety of the building and whether the overcrowding or the state of the structure might have played a role in the collapse. The exact cause of the building’s fall is yet unknown and authorities are asking the public not to believe any speculations until further details are shared.

The incident has raised questions concerning the safety of public venues where large gatherings are being organized. One person commented on social media.

More information is expected as the authorities continue to work to determine the exact details of the event. Investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

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