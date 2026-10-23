Samantha Bazil wins Miss Wob Dwiyèt 2026 in Dominica

The Wesley contestant claimed the title during Dominica’s Independence celebrations, while Deniscia Laurent of Petite Soufrière finished as first runner-up and received two special awards.

Dominica: The title of Miss Wob Dwiyèt 2026 has been secured by Samantha Bazil from Wesley. The first runner-up position was secured by Deniscia Laurent from Petite Soufrière, followed by Ta-Donna Cornelius from Portsmouth and Addisa Jno Baptiste from Roseau.

The four participants represented Dominica’s culture through their performances and doing traditional movements while wearing the Wob Dwiyèt dress. They were assessed on the basis of their performance and the portrayal of the culture of Dominica.

The pageant was organized on October 21, 2026, at the Massacre Indoor Sporting Complex. It formed part of the wider Independence Day celebrations.

The Cultural Division announced Bazil as the winner and congratulated her on the win. A Facebook post read, “The Cultural Division proudly congratulates Samantha Bazil of Wesley, who captured the prestigious title of Miss Wob Dwiyèt 2026.”

The Miss Wob Dwiyèt pageant is organized by the Ministry of Culture, Youth, Sports and Community Development and the National Cultural Council and Cultural Division.

Special awards were also presented to the contestants. These include the People’s Choice Award and Miss Creole Poise and Deportment award, sponsored by the Miss OECS Pageant Committee; and the Best in Wob Dwiyèt title.

Laurent won the Miss Photogenic prize which was organized by the National Cultural Council, along with the Best Performing Talent award.

The Cultural Division also thanked the sponsors, partners, judges, performers, and production crew for the successful running of the event.

Minimum age for participants was between the age of 18 and 30. They were also required to be single. The test evaluates their knowledge about Dominican culture, talent and ability to perform traditional movements in the Wob Dwiyèt.