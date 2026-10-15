Saint Lucia celebrates Creole Heritage Month ahead of Jounen Kwéyòl

Saint Lucia is celebrating Creole Heritage Month throughout October 2026, with cultural activities highlighting the Kwéyòl language, traditional music, cuisine and customs ahead of Jounen Kwéyòl on October 25.

Saint Lucia: Creole Heritage Month continues with a series of cultural activities marking the month-long celebrations of the Kwéyòl language, traditional music, food, and community heritage. Organizers planned activities across the island through October 2026.

The celebration will be taking place under the theme “Kwéyòl-la Sé Sa Nou Tout,” which means “Kwéyòl Belongs to All of Us.” It highlights the significance of preserving the language and keeping the traditions of Saint Lucia alive for the future generations.

“Celebrate the vibrant culture, traditions, music, food, language and heritage that make our Creole identity so special,” shared the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority via an official Facebook post.

The Folk Research Centre (FRC) responsible for the yearly celebration is collaborating with cultural practitioners to demonstrate their traditions that define the national identity of Saint Lucia.

At the launch of the 2026 observance, FRC founder Monsignor Patrick Anthony urged the people of Saint Lucia to embrace their language as part of their identity.

Jounen Kwéyòl, celebrated on Sunday, October 25, is a major event in the month-long celebrations. During this event, the different communities come together in exhibiting their practices, language, and costumes passed over the years.

The celebrations often involve the use of traditional folk music, drums, quadrille dance, storytelling, crafts, and Creole cuisine. Individuals wearing Madras clothing will also reflect the island’s cultural history.

During the celebration, the visitors can taste the local delicacies, which include green fig and salt fish. It will offer people a chance to experience the vibrant culture of Saint Lucia through food and music.