Police investigate suspected targeted killing after man shot in Trinidad’s Santa Cruz

A 34-year-old man was shot and killed in Santa Cruz, Trinidad, in what police believe was a targeted attack. Investigations are ongoing.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 34-year-old man was shot and killed by two armed attackers on Saturday, April 18, in Santa Cruz. Police officers believe that it was a targeted attack on the victim and launched their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Dennis Peters, a resident of La Canoa Road, Lower Santa Cruz, who was shot in broad daylight on Saturday.

According to police reports, the incident took place around midday on Saturday, when the victim was walking alone along the Vickey Trace where he was approached by the two men who were armed with a firearm.

Upon being approached by those armed men, he was struck multiple times with the bullets as the attackers opened fire at him. The nearby people heard a loud explosion which they believe was a gunshot following which they contacted the local police.

Once the shots were seized, the people went to check what happened and discovered the body of the 34-year-old Dennis with multiple gunshot wounds all over his body. Reacting to which the witnesses assisted the victim to the nearby Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex hospital in a private vehicle.

On arrival at the hospital, doctors immediately started treating the victim but despite their medical efforts and quick transportation by the residents, the victim succumbed to his injuries shortly after.

Police officers firstly arrived at the hospital and then after to the scene of the incident where they discovered spent shell casings and blood stains along the roadway. After that the officers quickly processed the scene and canvassed the area and collected evidence including one projectile and thirteen spent 9mm casings, indicating a sustained burst of gunfire.

During the initial investigation, the witnesses reported to the officers that shortly after hearing the gunshot, they saw a silver Nissan Wingroad wagon which was speeding away from the scene. Following which the officers launched a probe into the matter and later found the vehicle abandoned along Sun Valley Extension Road.

Further checks of the vehicle showed that the number plate of the vehicle was false and duplicate and since then the car has been seized by the officers who took it for forensic testing as investigators work to establish its connection to the killing.

Authorities stated that the body of the victim has also been transported to the mortuary where a post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the cause of his death. They further stated that the officers are actively trying to capture the assailants as they are at large right now.

The officers urged the people to help them in arresting the suspects while stating that investigation into the matter is ongoing.