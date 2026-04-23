Jamaica school violence escalates after fatal stabbing of 14-year-old student

The Ministry pledged to support school authorities, including students and teachers, by providing mental health support and counselling to aid their recovery.

23rd of April 2026

Jamaica: The Ministry of Education and Youth has formally condemned the fatal stabbing of a 14-year-old Kayland Doyle, grade nine student at Seaforth High School, which occurred on the afternoon of Monday, April 20. The fatal stabbing took place during a dispute at the Morant Bay Bus Park in St Thomas. 

In a statement issued on Monday, the Ministry expressed their deep concern over the fatal stabbing of a student while pointing towards increasing school violence. The ministry further said they will help school authorities including students and teachers to recover from the incident by providing them mental support and counselling. 

Education Minister Senator Dr Dana Morris Dixon also condemned the incident and underscored the urgent need of action towards the youth violence. She further showed his support to the aggrieved family of the victim, as he urged the authorities to take strict action against the assailants. 

“We extend deepest condolences to the family of the deceased and the entire Seaforth High community who witnessed and lost a precious soul in the incident,” she said. Further she emphasised that “This very heartbreaking loss of a young life is a stark reminder that we must now confront the issue of violence in all its forms with renewed urgency and unity.”

The minister also appealed to everyone to work together on eliminating the scourge of violence in the education system, while reminding them what is right and the power of justice. 

According to the reports, the deadly confrontation took place on Monday, near the Morant Bay Transport Centre (Morant Bay Bus Park) and the Teen Hub facility between 2:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m., where the victim was stabbed by the suspects. 

The initial reports claimed that the incident stemmed from an altercation that took place earlier that day on the school compound which later escalated off-campus. Following the altercation, the suspects, who are also students of Seaforth High School, purchased a "ratchet knife" from a nearby establishment and stabbed the victim at Morant Bay Bus Park. 

Reportedly, all the three attackers have been arrested and taken into custody by the local police following the ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation into the matter is ongoing as the charges will soon be laid down on the suspects according to law.   

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