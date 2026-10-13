Guyana: Teenager Shot Dead at Home in Suspected Murder-Suicide

A 17-year-old student was shot dead at her home in Linden, Guyana, while her 21-year-old boyfriend was found dead at the scene from what police suspect was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Guyana: A 17-year-old girl was shot and killed inside her house in the Block 22 Squatting Area, Wismar, Linden, on Monday afternoon. Her 21-year-old boyfriend was also found dead at the scene from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The victim has been identified as Toisha Andrews, a student at the Linden Technical Institute. Her boyfriend was named Anthony Kellon Malachi Cato from Amelia’s Ward in Linden. He worked as a taxi driver under the government’s 10-day work programme.

Preliminary information released by the Guyana Police Force stated that the shooting took place at around 4:40 pm. Officers said that Andrews had returned home from school when Cato arrived at her house armed with a gun and shot her in the forehead.

Andrews was taken to the Linden Hospital Complex for medical treatment, where she was declared dead on arrival. The police found her boyfriend dead at the scene.

Police recovered a .32 pistol near Cato’s body. The investigators are examining the circumstances surrounding the shooting as they continue their probe into the suspected murder-suicide case.

No motive has been disclosed for the shooting as of now. The police have not publicly confirmed the events that may have led to the shooting.

Locals are sharing their condolences for the victim’s family on social media. One user commented, “What a sad situation!! These young people need to just breathe and pray to God. Parents need to pause for a moment and have open and serious conversations with there children.”

Another person stated, “It's a flex these days to have guns and motorcycles youths different. My prayers are for the both the girls and boys family.”