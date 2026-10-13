Guyana: Teenager Shot Dead at Home in Suspected Murder-Suicide

A 17-year-old student was shot dead at her home in Linden, Guyana, while her 21-year-old boyfriend was found dead at the scene from what police suspect was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

13th of October 2026

Guyana: A 17-year-old girl was shot and killed inside her house in the Block 22 Squatting Area, Wismar, Linden, on Monday afternoon. Her 21-year-old boyfriend was also found dead at the scene from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The victim has been identified as Toisha Andrews, a student at the Linden Technical Institute. Her boyfriend was named Anthony Kellon Malachi Cato from Amelia’s Ward in Linden. He worked as a taxi driver under the government’s 10-day work programme.

Preliminary information released by the Guyana Police Force stated that the shooting took place at around 4:40 pm. Officers said that Andrews had returned home from school when Cato arrived at her house armed with a gun and shot her in the forehead.

Andrews was taken to the Linden Hospital Complex for medical treatment, where she was declared dead on arrival. The police found her boyfriend dead at the scene.

Police recovered a .32 pistol near Cato’s body. The investigators are examining the circumstances surrounding the shooting as they continue their probe into the suspected murder-suicide case.

No motive has been disclosed for the shooting as of now. The police have not publicly confirmed the events that may have led to the shooting.

Locals are sharing their condolences for the victim’s family on social media. One user commented, “What a sad situation!! These young people need to just breathe and pray to God. Parents need to pause for a moment and have open and serious conversations with there children.”

Another person stated, “It's a flex these days to have guns and motorcycles youths different. My prayers are for the both the girls and boys family.”

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

Anne Kelly Fontenelle-Clarke has been newly appointed as the CEO of St Kitts Tourism Authority, effective from 1st July 2024.

St Kitts Tourism sector welcomes new CEO, Anne Kelly Fontenelle-Clarke

15th of June 2024

Roosevelt Skerrit, the Prime Minister of Dominica spoke of strong ties between Dominica and China at the reception held for celebrating 20 successful years of diplomatic relations.

PM Roosevelt Skerrit appreciates generous support by China over two decades

2nd of April 2024

PM Gonsalves approached by Guyana to clarify why he was pictured with a map of Venezuela in which Essequibo has been annexed.

Tensions flare between Guyana and SVG as PM Gonsalves pictured with controversial map

6th of January 2024

The government, the sitting of the Senate is scheduled for May 3, 2022, with Papers to be laid by Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism.

St Lucia: Parliamentary Sitting scheduled for May 3, Ministries to lay down papers

29th of April 2022

Kingston, Jamaica: Recently detained key suspect (John Joel Joseph) in the assassination case of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, tried to bribe the officers of the Jamaican Police Force, who arrested him. When the police officers caught the suspect handing a bribe amount, Joseph was said to have offered a bribe of $2 million to law […]

Haitian senator charged for murdering President Moise tried to bribe Jamaican police for release

17th of January 2022

Trinidad and Tobago has recorded 144 new positive cases of the COVID-19 mutant on 4 October 2021, according to the report of the Health Ministry.

144 individuals tested positive for COVID, 3 dies in Trinidad and Tobago

5th of October 2021

West Indies’ 15-man squad sees major changes as injured pacers Shamar and Alzarri Joseph miss out, with veteran Kemar Roach returning and Ojay Shields set for his debut Test series.

West Indies announce squad for New Zealand test tour

25th of November 2025

Grenada’s new legislation will require airlines and vessel operators to submit passenger data in advance, supporting stronger border controls and improved regional security coordination across the Caribbean.

Grenada introduces passenger data bill to strengthen border security systems

17th of June 2026