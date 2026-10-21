Guyana: Police recover missing six-year-old Orlando Jaikarran’s body; Father admits killing

Police are pursuing forensic tests and witness statements after Orlando Jaikarran’s remains were found in a canal near Bath Settlement.

21st of October 2026

Guyana: Six-year-old Orlando Jaikarran, who went missing on October 15, has been found dead in the Waterloo Main Canal area of West Coast Berbice.

According to the Guyana Police Force, the child’s partially decomposed remains were found at around 2:00 am on Tuesday. The search operation was carried out by ten policemen and twelve civilians.

Orlando’s father, 45-year-old Bharrat Jaikarran admitted to killing him after the body was found. The decomposing body was found lying face down, without a head, missing parts of left hand and right foot.

The body was discovered towards the north of the canal, which is about 500 meters to the east, where Jaikarran has said he had thrown the body. The child was wearing three-quarter brown pants along with red and white boxer shorts.

Initial investigations indicated that Orlando was taken to the canal where he was hit on the neck with a cutlass. Police have not confirmed any motive behind the killing as of now as the investigation continues.

Orlando’s body was found after police followed directions given by the child’s father. The body was taken to Bath Regional Hospital where he was declared dead by a doctor. It was then transferred to Bailey’s Funeral Home where it is awaiting proper identification and an autopsy.

Crime Scene ranks processed and photographed the scene, while investigators checked the surrounding area for CCTV cameras.

Police are questioning the two suspects who were arrested in connection with the killing.

The officials are recording the statements of the witnesses and are set to conduct forensic analysis to understand the circumstances that took place before the child’s death.

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