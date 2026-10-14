Guyana Fire Service battles major blaze behind National Aquatic Centre

A major fire behind Guyana’s National Aquatic Centre in Liliendaal sent heavy smoke into nearby residential areas on Wednesday, prompting firefighters to respond and residents to take precautions.

14th of October 2026

Guyana: A major fire broke out behind the National Aquatic Centre in Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara, on Wednesday afternoon. The Guyana Fire Service responded to the scene as heavy smoke spread into the surrounding residential areas.

Firefighters from the Fire Service Headquarters and the Campbellville Fire Station have been deployed to control the situation. As smoke is causing problems for houses to the west of the fire, the Fire Service said there were no structures in any immediate danger.

The units that responded included Water Carrier No. 31 and No. 26 from headquarters and Water Tender No. 131 from the Campbellville Fire Station. The operations were commanded by Leading Fireman Persaud.

The firefighters are using water from the appliances and a beating-out method to bring the blaze under control. The cause of the fire has not yet been disclosed by the authorities.

People, who are living west of the affected area, have been asked to take necessary precautions as smoke continues to drift towards their homes. The Fire Service advised residents to keep all their doors and windows closed, stay indoors and reduce their outdoor activity while smoke persists.

It is especially important for children, elderly and people suffering from respiratory conditions. Residents who find indoor conditions uncomfortable due to smoke have been urged to relocate themselves to another place where air quality is better.

Individuals have also been informed to keep access routes clear for emergency vehicles and follow instructions from firefighters at the scene.

Grass fires can easily spread through dry plants, particularly in hot and windy weather. Citizens are advised to refrain from burning rubbish or dried plants and immediately report fires to the emergency services.

No more information has been provided by the Fire Service about the scale of damage or the cause of the fire.

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

A 16-year-old student of William Knibb Memorial High School is suspected to have been killed in a shark attack on Monday while spearfishing off the coast in Falmouth, Trelawny, Jamaica.

Jamaica: School student killed in suspected shark attack

29th of August 2024

On the backdrop of the recent declaration of Mpox as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern by the World Health Organization, St Vincent and the Grenadines has enhanced its surveillance and precautionary measures to prevent any spillover of the virus.

St Vincent and the Grenadines enhances Mpox surveillance following WHO alert

25th of August 2024

The die-off long-spined sea urchins have become a major cause of concern for the protection of marine life as it plays a significant role in removing algae and maintaining open spaces for the coral growth.

80% sea urchins died off becoming major threat to marine life

17th of June 2024

Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries of St Kitts and Nevis, Samal Duggins aimed to focus on boosting local agricultural productivity and enhancing food security of the island nation by adopting sustainable farming practices and methods.

Samal Duggins pledges to uplift local agricultural productivity by 2025

12th of January 2024

Boating accident in the Bahamas causes the death of a 75-year-old American tourist.

Boating accident in Bahamas claims life of American woman

16th of November 2023

Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne was one of the main speakers at the annual Global Citizens Festival on the evening of September 24, 2022.

PM Gaston Browne speaks at Global Citizens Festival in Central Park, New York

25th of September 2022

Jamaica: Senator and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Kamina Johnson Smith, has expressed congratulations to the newly elected non-permanent members of the UNSC for 2023-2025.

Jamaican Senator Kamina Smith expresses greeting to newly elected non-permanent members of UNSC

10th of June 2022

The delegates exchanged valuable discussions on potential collaborations in climate resilience, information technology, performing arts, and more.

PM Terrance Drew held significant discussions in St Maarten on sidelines of OECS Meeting

20th of March 2025