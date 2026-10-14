Guyana Fire Service battles major blaze behind National Aquatic Centre

A major fire behind Guyana’s National Aquatic Centre in Liliendaal sent heavy smoke into nearby residential areas on Wednesday, prompting firefighters to respond and residents to take precautions.

Guyana: A major fire broke out behind the National Aquatic Centre in Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara, on Wednesday afternoon. The Guyana Fire Service responded to the scene as heavy smoke spread into the surrounding residential areas.

Firefighters from the Fire Service Headquarters and the Campbellville Fire Station have been deployed to control the situation. As smoke is causing problems for houses to the west of the fire, the Fire Service said there were no structures in any immediate danger.

The units that responded included Water Carrier No. 31 and No. 26 from headquarters and Water Tender No. 131 from the Campbellville Fire Station. The operations were commanded by Leading Fireman Persaud.

The firefighters are using water from the appliances and a beating-out method to bring the blaze under control. The cause of the fire has not yet been disclosed by the authorities.

People, who are living west of the affected area, have been asked to take necessary precautions as smoke continues to drift towards their homes. The Fire Service advised residents to keep all their doors and windows closed, stay indoors and reduce their outdoor activity while smoke persists.

It is especially important for children, elderly and people suffering from respiratory conditions. Residents who find indoor conditions uncomfortable due to smoke have been urged to relocate themselves to another place where air quality is better.

Individuals have also been informed to keep access routes clear for emergency vehicles and follow instructions from firefighters at the scene.

Grass fires can easily spread through dry plants, particularly in hot and windy weather. Citizens are advised to refrain from burning rubbish or dried plants and immediately report fires to the emergency services.

No more information has been provided by the Fire Service about the scale of damage or the cause of the fire.