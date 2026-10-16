Guyana: Businessman shoots suspected robber during Eccles robbery, Police investigate

A 22-year-old man was injured after a Guyana businessman opened fire on two suspected robbers during an alleged robbery in Eccles, East Bank Demerara.

16th of October 2026

Guyana: A 22-year-old man was injured by suspected gunfire after a businessman shot two robbers during an incident involving two Cuban nationals on Wednesday night at Eccles, East Bank Demerara.

According to Guyana Police Force, the incident took place around 7:00 pm and involved two labourers, aged 24 and 25. Both men are from Eccles. Initial findings suggest that the suspects approached the men who were walking in the area on separate motorcycles. One of the suspects is said to have been armed with a handgun.

The suspects allegedly threatened the men with the firearm and robbed them of their belongings. The 24-year-old man’s mobile phone was stolen from him, while the 25-year-old was robbed of his wallet, which contained his ID and money.

Police said that a 41-year-old businessman, who was at his nearby residence, witnessed the robbery and opened fire on the suspects using his licensed gun. One of the men was shot during the gunfire. He reportedly traveled a short distance on his motorcycle before falling down, while the second suspect escaped.

The businessman’s decision to open fire towards the suspects are still part of the ongoing police investigation.

The injured man, who is 22 years old, was found with gunshot injuries and taken to the Diamond Regional Hospital for treatment. He was then shifted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation for further care. His current condition has not yet been disclosed.

Police also recovered a wallet near the wounded man. It contained the identification card and cash that belonged to the 25-year-old robbery victim.

The search is still on for the second person involved in the shooting. Police investigation is ongoing, as no additional information about the incident has been released by the authorities.

The authorities have not commented on whether any charges have been filed in connection to the robbery or the shooting.

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