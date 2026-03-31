Foreign National dies after falling from balcony in Westmoreland, Jamaica

Police in Westmoreland are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 28-year-old Michael McLaughlin, a visitor from the Cayman Islands.

Jamaica: The tragic death of a 28-year-old foreign national who lost his life on Thursday, March 26, after falling from a balcony in Westmoreland, Jamaica, forced the Whitehouse Criminal Investigation Branch to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Michael Mathias McLaughlin, a resident of Grand Cayman in the Cayman Islands.

According to Jamaican police reports, the incident took place on Thursday, at approximately 9:30 a.m., at a house in the Kilmarnock area of Westmoreland, when the victim McLaughlin was standing and suddenly fell from the balcony of a private residence.

Following the fall, the people at the scene who were standing nearby immediately responded and took him to the Savanna-la-Mar General Hospital , where on arrival the medical staff checked him for signs of life but pronounced him dead.

The doctors at the hospital stated that the victim sustained serious multiple injuries including fractures which resulted in his tragic death. The body was later removed to the mortuary where a proper post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the cause or reason behind his death.

The officers of Jamaican police force were also contacted and reported about the incident where on arrival at the scene officers canvassed the area while taping it to gather evidence. The officers also sealed the room where the victim was staying to find or collect evidence and to determine whether the victim fell on his own or is there any foul play in his death.

Since then the officers attached to the Whitehouse Criminal Investigation Branch have launched their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the mysterious death of a victim who is a foreign national. The officers are also trying to identify more about the victim as they are verifying if a visitor was in the country for vacation, business, or visiting family.

Authorities stated that the investigation into the matter is ongoing while urging the nearby residents of the area where the incident happened to come forward if they have any information about the victim or reason behind his death.

The community of Kilmarrock area have expressed their condolences over the death of foreign national. Many people also took to Facebook to express their views and feelings as one of the users, Darlene Mckenzie commented “Fell from the balcony?. Or pushed off from the balcony?”