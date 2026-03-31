Foreign National dies after falling from balcony in Westmoreland, Jamaica

Police in Westmoreland are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 28-year-old Michael McLaughlin, a visitor from the Cayman Islands.

31st of March 2026

Jamaica: The tragic death of a 28-year-old foreign national who lost his life on Thursday, March 26, after falling from a balcony in Westmoreland, Jamaica, forced the Whitehouse Criminal Investigation Branch to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. 

The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Michael Mathias McLaughlin, a resident of Grand Cayman in the Cayman Islands. 

According to Jamaican police reports, the incident took place on Thursday, at approximately 9:30 a.m., at a house in the Kilmarnock area of Westmoreland, when the victim McLaughlin was standing and suddenly fell from the balcony of a private residence.

Following the fall, the people at the scene who were standing nearby immediately responded and took him to the  Savanna-la-Mar General Hospital , where on arrival the medical staff checked him for signs of life but pronounced him dead. 

The doctors at the hospital stated that the victim sustained serious multiple injuries including fractures which resulted in his tragic death. The body was later removed to the mortuary where a proper post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the cause or reason behind his death. 

The officers of Jamaican police force were also contacted and reported about the incident where on arrival at the scene officers canvassed the area while taping it to gather evidence. The officers also sealed the room where the victim was staying to find or collect evidence and to determine whether the victim fell on his own or is there any foul play in his death. 

Since then the officers attached to the Whitehouse Criminal Investigation Branch have launched their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the mysterious death of a victim who is a foreign national. The officers are also trying to identify more about the victim as they are verifying if a visitor was in the country for vacation, business, or visiting family. 

Authorities stated that the investigation into the matter is ongoing while urging the nearby residents of the area where the incident happened to come forward if they have any information about the victim or reason behind his death.

The community of Kilmarrock area have expressed their condolences over the death of foreign national. Many people also took to Facebook to express their views and feelings as one of the users, Darlene Mckenzie commented “Fell from the balcony?. Or pushed off from the balcony?

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

Finley Jeffrey crowned Calypso Monarch during 50th Independence celebrations in Grenada. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

Finley Jeffrey crowned Calypso Monarch during 50th Independence celebrations in Grenada

29th of January 2024

Trinidad and Tobago reveals impressive lineup of athletes for CARIFTA 2023 || Picture Courtesy: Google Images

Trinidad and Tobago reveals impressive lineup of athletes for CARIFTA 2023

20th of August 2023

Antigua and Barbuda to witness general elections on Jan 18, 2023

Antigua and Barbuda to witness general elections on Jan 18, 2023

20th of December 2022

Barbados Immunisation Unit shares update on vaccination schedule for April 11 to April 14

Barbados Immunisation Unit shares update on vaccination schedule for April 11 to April 14

11th of April 2022

Parwana sitting with his father.

Humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan: Man sells 9-year-old daughter for $2200 to elderly man

3rd of November 2021

Tracy Taegar Panton's statement that she cannot support a budget takes away from teachers and public officers

Tracy Panton: I can’t support a budget that takes away from teachers and public officers

23rd of April 2021

GOB urges for cash donation to aid St Vincent & Grenadines

GOB urges for cash donation to aid St Vincent & Grenadines

13th of April 2021

Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Denzil Douglas strengthens ties with Kuwait to advance Sustainable Island State Vision

6th of June 2025