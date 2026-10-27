Dominica’s World Creole Music Festival closes with Maxi Priest, Uncle Waffles and Fridayy

The final night featured Guadeloupe’s Les Aiglons, Congolese guitarist Diblo Dibala and reggae singer Maxi Priest, with the next World Creole Music Festival scheduled for October 29-31, 2027.

27th of October 2026

Dominica: The World Creole Music Festival held its final night on Sunday, October 25, at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium in Roseau, Dominica. It featured performances of many artists like Maxi Priest, Fridayy, Uncle Waffles, Diblo Dibala, and Melody God.

The gates were open at 4 pm, and the performances started at 5 pm. This event occurred earlier than the first two days of the festival, giving visitors the chance to enjoy even more genres and unforgettable experiences.

Windsor Park Sports Stadium offered attendees multiple designated zones, including general admission ground pitch and premium elevated VIP decks. Standalone tickets were priced at $300 XCD for Day 3.

On the third night, the band Les Aiglons from Guadeloupe entertained the audience with Creole music. Their performance included brass instruments as the leading source of music. Their show showcased the rich musical cultural background of the French Caribbean while linking audiences of various ages.

Jean-Marc Ferdinand also performed and created some excitement among the audience who responded well to his performance. “Jean Marc Ferdinand brought the music, and the crowd brought the energy,” shared Dominica Festivals.

Guitarist and singer Diblo Dibala, who hails from Congo, also performed a full band soukous show. His guitar-produced music introduced a mix of musical styles and cultures to the audiences.

Maxi Priest, a British-Jamaican reggae singer, was one of the main highlights of the night. His soothing vocals and recognizable reggae music created an energetic atmosphere at Windsor Park, allowing fans to listen to some of the best songs from his career.

The line-up also included South African DJ and producer Uncle Waffles, American R&B artist Fridayy, and Shelly and Signal Band. Other entertainers were Nice, Gwada G, Shaxx, DJ Taffy, and Trinidadian soca artist Machel Montano.

The festival is jointly hosted by the Government of Dominica, the Ministry of Tourism and the Discover Dominica Authority as part of the island’s efforts to promote its cultural heritage and attract visitors.

Organizers have confirmed that the next edition of the World Creole Music Festival will take place from October 29 to 31, 2027.

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