Caribbean Airlines to Resume Non-Stop Trinidad–Caracas Flights on October 31

Caribbean Airlines is set to resume direct flights between Trinidad and Caracas on October 31, 2026, with weekly Saturday service and one-way fares starting at US$302, including taxes.

Trinidad and Tobago: Caribbean Airlines will restart its non-stop flights from Trinidad to Caracas from October 31, 2026, with one-way fares starting at US$302. The new service will provide a direct link between Trinidad and Tobago and Venezuela for tourists and businessmen, with one flight scheduled every Saturday.

The service forms part of a network expansion programme by the airline, which also involves the introduction of other routes from the region to international destinations. It will connect Piarco International Airport in Trinidad to Simón Bolívar International Airport close to Caracas, Venezuela.

The flight schedule offered by the airline shows that there are flights running once a week in both directions.

Trinidad To Caracas - Departure: 8:15 am - Arrival: 10:10 am

Caracas to Trinidad - Departure: 10:55 am - Arrival: 12:45 am

Passengers are advised to check the final schedule with Caribbean Airlines before departure, as the flight times and schedules are subject to change.

The direct flight is listed with an estimated flight time of one hour and 55 minutes. It removes the need for a connecting flight on this route and provides an easier option to travel from one destination to another.

Caribbean Airlines stated that the fares are one-way and tax-inclusive. The travel period will run from October 31 to November 30, 2026. According to the airline, the US$302 fare is subject to availability and its applicable terms and conditions.

The final price may depend on the selected travel date, remaining seats and ticket conditions. Passengers are advised to check the fare displayed during booking before making payment.

Travelers can access information about flight schedules, fares, bookings, and availability on the Caribbean Airlines official website - www.caribbean-airlines.com. Tickets can also be booked via their mobile app, authorized travel agents, and booking centres.