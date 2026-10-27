Caribbean Airlines adds 1,000 seats for Tobago Carnival

Caribbean Airlines will add 1,000 seats to domestic flights for Tobago Carnival 2026, with tickets available from October 27 to meet increased travel demand.

Trinidad and Tobago: Caribbean Airlines has announced additional flight seats for its domestic services on routes Trinidad and Tobago. The extra capacity was introduced in response to the increased travel demand for the Tobago carnival 2026 and will be available for purchase from October 27.

The airline added 1000 more seats to provide passengers with more options to travel during the festivities. In a press release shared on Monday, it said, “Caribbean Airlines will add a further 1,000 seats to its core domestic schedule for Tobago Carnival.”

It follows the airline’s earlier announcement of adding 7,000 more seats between October 15 and November 3, 2026, between Trinidad and Tobago. It strengthened Caribbean Airlines’ regional connectivity and offered more convenient and seamless travel.

Individuals can book their flight tickets via the airline’s official website - www.caribbean-airlines.com, Caribbean Airlines mobile app, reservations call centre, city ticket offices, and authorized travel agents.

The Tobago carnival is set to take place from October 30 to November 1, 2026, with post-events being organized till November 3. The fifth edition of the annual festival will be held under the theme, “The Awakening: Mud, Mas, and Music.”

It is known for its wide-range of events, including street parades, live music, masquerade, and cultural performances.

Tobago Carnival 2026 - Event Schedule

Thursday, October 29: Sunup Tobago

Thursday, October 29: Strut Kraft Up

Thursday, October 29: AWOL

Thursday, October 29: Paradis

Thursday, October 29: Bougie Unplugged

Thursday, October 29: Neon Glow

Thursday, October 29: Shhh

Thursday, October 29: Tobago Love

Friday, October 30: Sand & Soca

Friday, October 30: Tequila Sunset

Friday, October 30: #DUCKIT

Friday, October 30: Stink & Dutty

Friday, October 30: F.A.W.W.

Saturday, October 31: Dutty J'ouvert

Saturday, October 31: Bacchanal Brunch

Saturday, October 31: Beached Rum Raft Up

Saturday, October 31: Nirvana All-Inclusive

Saturday, October 31: Pan & Powder Parade

Saturday, October 31: Night Mas

Sunday, November 1: Parade of the Bands (Pretty Mas)

Monday, November 2: Festival of Colors

Monday, November 2: One For The Road

Monday, November 2: Last Lap

Monday, November 2: Stranded In Tobago

Tuesday, November 3: Raft Up Boat Party

Tuesday, November 3: Blissadise Brunch