Caribbean Airlines adds 1,000 seats for Tobago Carnival
Caribbean Airlines will add 1,000 seats to domestic flights for Tobago Carnival 2026, with tickets available from October 27 to meet increased travel demand.
27th of October 2026
Trinidad and Tobago: Caribbean Airlines has announced additional flight seats for its domestic services on routes Trinidad and Tobago. The extra capacity was introduced in response to the increased travel demand for the Tobago carnival 2026 and will be available for purchase from October 27.
The airline added 1000 more seats to provide passengers with more options to travel during the festivities. In a press release shared on Monday, it said, “Caribbean Airlines will add a further 1,000 seats to its core domestic schedule for Tobago Carnival.”
It follows the airline’s earlier announcement of adding 7,000 more seats between October 15 and November 3, 2026, between Trinidad and Tobago. It strengthened Caribbean Airlines’ regional connectivity and offered more convenient and seamless travel.
Individuals can book their flight tickets via the airline’s official website - www.caribbean-airlines.com, Caribbean Airlines mobile app, reservations call centre, city ticket offices, and authorized travel agents.
The Tobago carnival is set to take place from October 30 to November 1, 2026, with post-events being organized till November 3. The fifth edition of the annual festival will be held under the theme, “The Awakening: Mud, Mas, and Music.”
It is known for its wide-range of events, including street parades, live music, masquerade, and cultural performances.
Tobago Carnival 2026 - Event Schedule
Thursday, October 29: Sunup Tobago
Thursday, October 29: Strut Kraft Up
Thursday, October 29: AWOL
Thursday, October 29: Paradis
Thursday, October 29: Bougie Unplugged
Thursday, October 29: Neon Glow
Thursday, October 29: Shhh
Thursday, October 29: Tobago Love
Friday, October 30: Sand & Soca
Friday, October 30: Tequila Sunset
Friday, October 30: #DUCKIT
Friday, October 30: Stink & Dutty
Friday, October 30: F.A.W.W.
Saturday, October 31: Dutty J'ouvert
Saturday, October 31: Bacchanal Brunch
Saturday, October 31: Beached Rum Raft Up
Saturday, October 31: Nirvana All-Inclusive
Saturday, October 31: Pan & Powder Parade
Saturday, October 31: Night Mas
Sunday, November 1: Parade of the Bands (Pretty Mas)
Monday, November 2: Festival of Colors
Monday, November 2: One For The Road
Monday, November 2: Last Lap
Monday, November 2: Stranded In Tobago
Tuesday, November 3: Raft Up Boat Party
Tuesday, November 3: Blissadise Brunch
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