Belize: Two men killed in shooting near Wake as police investigate gang conflict

The victims were identified as 27-year-old Fernando Jones and 21-year-old Esau Perez.

17th of October 2026

Belize: Two individuals were shot and killed early Friday morning after attending a wake ceremony in Cotton Tree Village, Cayo District. The identities of the victims are 27-year-old Fernando Jones and 21-years-old Esau Perez.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Stacy Smith stated that the officers responded to reports of shots fired at about 3:57 a.m. while on patrol duty and found the two individuals with apparent gunshot wounds.

Investigators believe that Jones was the intended target of the shooting. Smith told the press that as Jones was exiting the wake ceremony, an armed man appeared and fired several shots at him. While the shooter was escaping, he also shot in Perez's direction, fatally wounding him.

Police said that the attack may be connected to an ongoing conflict between rival gangs operating in Cotton Tree Village. The officers have already arrested two persons of interest, as investigations into the shooting continue.

Smith said that police had already stationed a patrol team in Cotton Tree due to past incidents of violence. However, Commissioner of Police Dr. Richard Rosado identified negligence in the patrol team's performance on the night of the murders.

The Assistant Superintendent also stated that corrective measures would be taken and people who were responsible for the negligence would be held accountable.

The recent double murder adds to a series of violent incidents reported in Cotton tree Village. A double homicide took place in 2024, while a second death by shooting happened in August 2026.

However, no connection between the old cases and the latest murders has been established yet. Investigations are still being conducted as the police try to determine the motive of the shooting.

The two individuals under suspicion are still part of the investigation, and no charges have yet been filed against them in connection with the shooting.

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