Bahamas: Man, 36, shot dead after dispute between drivers on Apostolic Way

A 36-year-old man was fatally shot on Apostolic Way near Carmichael Road in the Bahamas on October 17 after a reported dispute involving a black Honda and a white van.

Bahamas: A 36-year-old man was fatally shot on Apostolic Way, near Carmichael Road, Saturday afternoon following an altercation between a black Honda and a white van.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) said that an investigation was launched into the shooting incident on October 17 after receiving reports of a man being shot shortly after 4:00 pm.

“Upon arrival, officers observed a male suffering from gunshot injuries about the body. The victim was clad in a blue-and-white shirt and black jeans. Emergency Medical Services were summoned to the scene, where paramedics examined the victim and confirmed that he showed no vital signs of life,” stated RBPF via a press release on Facebook.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the victim was driving away from Apostolic Way in a black Honda with another individual when he was blocked by a man in a white van. The two drivers got into a verbal fight over an existing debt. During the confrontation, the victim allegedly pulled out a sharp weapon.

Another man who was watching the incident arrived at the scene, pulled out his gun and shot the victim. The accused gunman ran away towards the southern direction on Apostolic Way in a grey car.

Officers from the Mobile Division arrested the 27-year-old driver of the white van. Police said that he is assisting investigators as the probe into the shooting continues.

Authorities said that the shooter is yet to be taken into custody. Investigators are following leads to establish the full circumstances surrounding the killing and to identify the person responsible.

While the account is still preliminary, police have yet to release all the details of the confrontation and the motive behind the shooting.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force is asking anyone with information that may assist the investigation to come forward. Individuals can contact 911 or 919, go to their nearest police station, or call the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991. They can also tip Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) while keeping their identity hidden.

The investigations remain ongoing.