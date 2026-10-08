Antigua: Four juveniles escape from Bolans Police Station

Four juveniles escaped from the Bolans Police Station after being transferred there from the Dennis Bowers Rehabilitation Centre, with authorities continuing efforts to locate and re-arrest them.

Antigua and Barbuda: Four juvenile inmates escaped from the Bolans Police Station after being transferred there following an incident earlier at the Dennis Bowers Rehabilitation Centre.

The juveniles were taken into police custody on Friday following a failed attempt to escape from the rehabilitation centre. Parts of the centre were damaged during the incident, prompting the police to intervene and shift them to the Bolans Police Station while repairs were being done at the centre.

Their whereabouts became an issue on Tuesday morning after a senior police officer tried to contact officials at Dennis Bowers Rehabilitation Centre for any information regarding the juveniles.

Randy Christopher, who is associated with the rehabilitation center, said that he has not yet been informed about the whereabouts of the missing inmates or their re-arrest. The details on the escape of the youngsters from the police station have not yet been revealed.

Christopher urged residents to stay alert and leave any attempt to locate or apprehend the youths to law enforcement authorities. He said that the juveniles should not be assumed to be extremely dangerous, some of them had previously been remanded in connection with offences that require caution.

Members of the public who can provide any information to the authorities that might help them track down the four juveniles are asked to contact the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda or the Dennis Bowers Rehabilitation Centre.

Authorities have not indicated whether the juveniles are together or if any security measures have been taken at the police station or rehabilitation center. Investigations to locate and re-arrest them remain ongoing.