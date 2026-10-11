Trinidad: Robbers hold grandmother and university student hostage in Couva

An 84-year-old woman and her 22-year-old grandson were reportedly held hostage during an armed robbery at their home in Couva, Trinidad, after two intruders stole gold and silver jewellery.

Trinidad and Tobago: An 84-year-old lady and a 22-year-old university student were held hostage following an armed robbery by two intruders in Couva, Trinidad and Tobago, on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), the robbery took place at around 1:33 pm after two men entered the house by climbing the wall on its northern side. One of the suspects had a cutlass and entered the house through a closed but unlocked door.

The student was in his bedroom when he heard his grandmother screaming. He rushed to see what was happening and allegedly found his grandmother on the floor being threatened by one of the robbers with the weapon.

The armed robber then ordered the student to proceed to his mother's room and retrieve her jewelry made of gold and silver. He complied with the demand and placed the valuables into a bag as instructed.

Once they had taken the jewelry, the two suspects locked the student and his grandmother in the bathroom before escaping from the premises.

The police have not yet revealed the total worth of the jewelry stolen. Investigations into this case are still ongoing, as police are trying to identify the perpetrators. No details about any arrests or further details into the incident have been disclosed yet.

Authorities are asking the public with any information about the crime to contact the police to assist in the investigation. They are also advising the residents to keep their doors and windows closed, remain alert of any suspicious activity and report incidents to the police.