Trinidad and Tobago: Mother and teenage daughter found dead after house fire in Barataria

Trinidad and Tobago: A 49-year-old woman and her 17-year-old daughter were found dead after a fire at their home on 7th Avenue, Malick, Barataria, shortly before 2 pm on Friday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Rosanna Ramlal and her daughter, Alena. Their bodies were found after firefighters extinguished the blaze at the residence. Police suspect that the two women may have been killed before the fire started,

A male relative has been arrested for interrogation. Investigators said that the detained man was being questioned by homicide detectives. It is still unclear whether the women were killed before the fire and whether the blaze was intentional.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire may have caused the deaths. However, there were suspicions raised by the residents that the mother and daughter could have been killed before the house was set on fire.

According to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), the cause and manner of death of both women will be established through autopsies. No final motive or cause has been determined as investigations continue at the scene.

Police and firefighters stayed on the premises until Friday evening as they worked to learn the events that led to the fire.

Residents identified a close male relative as the one responsible for their deaths. Some described him as a man who always indulges in alcohol. However, it could not be established whether alcohol had any connection to the incident.

Ramlal’s husband was not at home during the incident. He was said to be the owner of Fats Doubles on Maraval Road in Port of Spain.

Investigators from the Region One Homicide Bureau of Investigations are heading the probe. Authorities are expected to rely on forensic examinations, autopsy findings and other evidence to establish the cause of death of the mother and daughter.

The recent deaths have brought the national murder toll rise to 273 for the year when compared to 296 murders at the same time last year. Investigations into the killings remain ongoing.