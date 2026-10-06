Trinidad and Tobago forecast: Hot weather, showers and thunderstorms expected

Trinidad and Tobago is expected to remain hot on Tuesday, with periods of cloudiness, showers and a 40% chance of isolated heavy showers and thunderstorms.

6th of October 2026

Trinidad and Tobago: The weather forecast issued for Tuesday by the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service shows that the weather will remain sunny and hot in Trinidad and Tobago. It will be accompanied by periods of cloudiness and light showers.

There is also a 40% chance of isolated heavy showers and thunderstorms, especially in hilly and western areas.

The weather at night will mostly remain fair with some clouds and light showers. The possibility of heavy showers and thunderstorms stands at 30% with showers and thunderstorms likely to happen in the eastern region.

The Meteorological Service advised that heavy showers and thunderstorms may also produce strong gusts of wind, street and flash flooding in high-risk areas.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with showers are also forecast for the Windward Islands. There is a 60 percent probability of rain showers or thunderstorms today. The weather is likely to become increasingly settled in the late evening.

The Leeward Islands will begin with fair weather and end up with partly cloudy skies and showers. There is a 40 percent chance of rain showers or thunderstorms, especially in the southern Leewards.

During the night, the Leeward Islands are likely to have partly cloudy to occasional clouds with showers and a 40 percent probability of thunderstorms.

Piarco recorded a minimum temperature of 23.9°C at night, while the highest was expected to reach 33°C during the day. The lowest temperature of the day in Crown Point was 25.7°C and the maximum temperature was expected to be 32°C.

Sea conditions are also expected to remain moderate, with wave heights expected to record about 1.5 meters. Waves in sheltered areas could reach up to 1 metre and may become choppy during showers.

The authorities are warning citizens and motorists of possible heavy showers and thunderstorms, especially in flood-prone areas.

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