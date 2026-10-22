Nevis releases Cruise Ship Schedule for November 2026 to January 2027
Azamara Journey, Emerald Azzurra, Star Flyer and other vessels feature in Nevis’ upcoming cruise calendar, which includes scheduled calls through the festive season and into January 2027.
22nd of October 2026
St. Kitts and Nevis: The Ministry of Tourism of Nevis has released its monthly cruise schedule for the period between November 2026 and January 2027. This outlines the expected arrival dates of cruise ships visiting the island during the 2026-2027 cruise season.
The schedule includes cruise ships from various regional and international cruise lines such as Azamara, Emerald Cruises, SeaDream Yacht Club, Star Clippers, Windstar Cruises, Ponant and Sea Cloud.
Cruise calls will start in November 2026 and will continue through December up until January 2027. Vessels listed on the schedule include Azamara Journey, Emerald Azzurra, Le Ponant, Wind Surf, Star Flyer and Sea Cloud Spirit. Four Seasons Yacht and Orient Express Silenseas are also listed in the schedule.
There are several historic places to visit in Nevis. The Museum of Nevis History has exhibits about Alexander Hamilton. Some other places to visit include the Nevis Maritime Museum and Nevis Island Archives.
Visitors on cruise ships get an opportunity to indulge in sightseeing and outdoor activities.
Nevis Cruise Ship Schedule
November 2026
Wednesday, November 18 — Azamara Journey
Tuesday, November 24 — Four Seasons Yacht
Thursday, November 26 — Emerald Sakara
December 2026
Wednesday, December 2 — Sea Dream II; Azamara Journey
Sunday, December 6 — Star Flyer
Tuesday, December 8 — Sea Dream I
Wednesday, December 9 — Emerald Sakara
Thursday, December 10 — Emerald Azzurra
Saturday, December 12 — Sea Cloud Spirit
Monday, December 14 — Club Med II
Tuesday, December 15 — Le Ponant
Wednesday, December 16 — Sea Dream II; Azamara Journey
Thursday, December 17 — Azamara Onward
Sunday, December 20 — Star Flyer
Wednesday, December 23 — Emerald Azzurra
Friday, December 25 — Wind Surf
Tuesday, December 29 — Le Ponant
Thursday, December 31 — Club Med II; Silver Nova
January 2027
Sunday, January 3 — Star Flyer; Azamara Journey
Wednesday, January 6 — Emerald Sakara
Thursday, January 7 — Emerald Azzurra
Friday, January 8 — Orient Express Silenseas
Saturday, January 9 — Sea Cloud II
Sunday, January 10 — Wind Surf
Wednesday, January 13 — Le Ponant
Saturday, January 16 — Sea Cloud Spirit
Sunday, January 17 — Four Seasons Yacht; Star Flyer
Monday, January 18 — Sea Cloud II
Tuesday, January 19 — Emerald Azzurra
Wednesday, January 20 — Sea Dream I
Thursday, January 21 — Emerald Sakara
Sunday, January 24 — Silver Ray; Wind Surf
Tuesday, January 26 — Sea Dream I; Le Ponant
Saturday, January 30 — Sea Cloud II; Sea Cloud Spirit
Sunday, January 31 — Star Flyer
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