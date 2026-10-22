Nevis releases Cruise Ship Schedule for November 2026 to January 2027

Azamara Journey, Emerald Azzurra, Star Flyer and other vessels feature in Nevis’ upcoming cruise calendar, which includes scheduled calls through the festive season and into January 2027.

22nd of October 2026

St. Kitts and Nevis: The Ministry of Tourism of Nevis has released its monthly cruise schedule for the period between November 2026 and January 2027. This outlines the expected arrival dates of cruise ships visiting the island during the 2026-2027 cruise season.

The schedule includes cruise ships from various regional and international cruise lines such as Azamara, Emerald Cruises, SeaDream Yacht Club, Star Clippers, Windstar Cruises, Ponant and Sea Cloud.

Cruise calls will start in November 2026 and will continue through December up until January 2027. Vessels listed on the schedule include Azamara Journey, Emerald Azzurra, Le Ponant, Wind Surf, Star Flyer and Sea Cloud Spirit. Four Seasons Yacht and Orient Express Silenseas are also listed in the schedule.

There are several historic places to visit in Nevis. The Museum of Nevis History has exhibits about Alexander Hamilton. Some other places to visit include the Nevis Maritime Museum and Nevis Island Archives.

Visitors on cruise ships get an opportunity to indulge in sightseeing and outdoor activities.

Nevis Cruise Ship Schedule

November 2026

Wednesday, November 18 — Azamara Journey

Tuesday, November 24 — Four Seasons Yacht

Thursday, November 26 — Emerald Sakara

December 2026

Wednesday, December 2 — Sea Dream II; Azamara Journey

Sunday, December 6 — Star Flyer

Tuesday, December 8 — Sea Dream I

Wednesday, December 9 — Emerald Sakara

Thursday, December 10 — Emerald Azzurra

Saturday, December 12 — Sea Cloud Spirit

Monday, December 14 — Club Med II

Tuesday, December 15 — Le Ponant

Wednesday, December 16 — Sea Dream II; Azamara Journey

Thursday, December 17 — Azamara Onward

Sunday, December 20 — Star Flyer

Wednesday, December 23 — Emerald Azzurra

Friday, December 25 — Wind Surf

Tuesday, December 29 — Le Ponant

Thursday, December 31 — Club Med II; Silver Nova

January 2027

Sunday, January 3 — Star Flyer; Azamara Journey

Wednesday, January 6 — Emerald Sakara

Thursday, January 7 — Emerald Azzurra

Friday, January 8 — Orient Express Silenseas

Saturday, January 9 — Sea Cloud II

Sunday, January 10 — Wind Surf

Wednesday, January 13 — Le Ponant

Saturday, January 16 — Sea Cloud Spirit

Sunday, January 17 — Four Seasons Yacht; Star Flyer

Monday, January 18 — Sea Cloud II

Tuesday, January 19 — Emerald Azzurra

Wednesday, January 20 — Sea Dream I

Thursday, January 21 — Emerald Sakara

Sunday, January 24 — Silver Ray; Wind Surf

Tuesday, January 26 — Sea Dream I; Le Ponant

Saturday, January 30 — Sea Cloud II; Sea Cloud Spirit

Sunday, January 31 — Star Flyer

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