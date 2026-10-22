Janice Jean-Jacques Thomas to be honoured for contributions to Dominica’s Social Security System

The CARICOM social security meeting will address pension fund management, financial sustainability, digital transformation and the challenges facing self-employed workers across the region.

22nd of October 2026

Dominica: Director of Dominica Social Security Janice Jean-Jacques Thomas will be receiving a national award on November 3, 2026, for her long service and for elevating social protection in Dominica.

This was announced by the Prime Minister Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit during the opening of the 34th Meeting of Heads of CARICOM Social Security Organizations. It is being held from October 18 to 23 at the InterContinental Dominica Cabrits Resort and Spa

During his address, the Prime Minister called Thomas “the real Social Security lady.” He said that Thomas’s leadership has helped create a strong public image of this institution.

“I pause here to acknowledge and commend the director, management and staff and of course the board of Dominica Social security for the tremendous strides they have made over the last few years in increasing public awareness,” said the Prime Minister.

Thomas was also part of the organization’s 45 year anniversary in 2021. She highlighted the importance of the role played by the organization in taking care of senior citizens and in protecting the social security system for future generations.

The announcement comes at a time when Dominica is hosting regional social security officials under the theme, “Honouring Our Legacy: Innovating Today to Secure Tomorrow.” It will also mark the 50th anniversary of the Dominica Social Security.

It will provide a platform for participating organizations to share experiences and discuss possible ways for improving the sustainability and efficiency of their social security schemes. Subjects under discussion are financial sustainability, digital transformation, pension fund management and governance.

Some other important issues to be discussed at the conference include the CARICOM Agreement on Social Security, the issue of self-employed workers and unemployment insurance.

Dominica won three other major awards at the Caribbean Renewable Energy Forum (CREF) 2026. The geothermal project received the Best Caribbean Energy Project and Best Financing Programme awards.

The Dominican Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Vince Henderson also received the Caribbean Energy Leadership MVP Award.

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