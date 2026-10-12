Jamaica secures 1.32 million airline seats for winter 2027, up 23.5%

Jamaica has secured 1,324,965 airline seats for January to April 2027, an increase of 23.5% year on year, as the tourism industry continues recovering from Hurricane Melissa, with about 3,500 hotel rooms expected to remain unavailable.

12th of October 2026

Jamaica: Jamaica has acquired 1,324,965 airline seats for the winter tourist season from January to April 2027. This marked a 23.5 per cent increase from 2026, as the island continues recovering from Hurricane Melissa.

The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) announced Friday that international airline partners confirmed an additional 251,739 seats for the four-months period. Despite the additional capacity, around 3,500 hotels will not be available for use due to hurricane damage.

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett called the extra airlift capacity a strong indication of confidence in Jamaica’s tourism recovery. He said that the additional seats would help reduce the risk of insufficient airlift while creating opportunities to boost the visitor arrivals and generate more revenue from tourism.

Canada recorded the strongest growth, with airline seat capacity increasing 62.1 per cent compared with the same period in 2026. The United States, which is the biggest tourism market in Jamaica, recorded a 23.1 per cent increase, while Latin America’s capacity saw an increase of two percent.

According to the JTB, the capacity from Canada and Latin America has now surpassed its 2025 levels. Overall scheduled seat capacity is 92.4 per cent of its 2025 level.

Hurricane Melissa, which hit Jamaica in October 2025, caused great damage to large hotels, mainly in the northwestern part of the island. It is expected that around 90% of Jamaica’s hotel room capacity will remain operational during the winter season.

Director of Tourism Donovan White said that the board is working alongside airlines, tour operators, and hotels to convert excess flight capacity into bookings.

Although the increase in airline capacity produces a positive scenario, the number of visitors will depend on the number of bookings made, the capacity of the aircraft, and the accommodation available.

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

Caribbean Airlines has cancelled four flights operating between Kingston and New York, St. Maarten and Kingston respectively.

Caribbean Airlines cancels flights to and from Kingston on November 5 due to Tropical Storm Rafael

5th of November 2024

St Kitts and Nevis Minister Marsha Henderson called this project, a monumental achievement for the island nation.

St Kitts and Nevis to decarbonize Basseterre Deep Water Port, aims to become sustainable global leaders

28th of October 2024

Investigations in a murder case in New York last month have revealed Julio Cesar Pimentel-Soriano, as the prime suspect accused of fatally stabbing a family of four on August 31.

Dominican Republic’s wanted criminal accused of murdering family of four in New York

15th of September 2024

The Ministry of Health Wellness and Elderly affairs of Saint Lucia has implemented enhanced surveillance systems at the designated sites which are linked to the cricket matches of ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

Saint Lucia to enhance surveillance system to avoid potential health issue during ICC T20 WC 2024

13th of June 2024

Saint Lucia: The launching ceremony for the new technologically-advanced travel document was held at the Finance Administration Centre on July 25, 2022.

Saint Lucia launches e-passport in a ceremony on July 25

27th of July 2022

Trinidad and Tobago recorded a total of 756 new COVID-19 cases, along with 21 additional deaths on December 2, 2021. With this, the toll of active COVID-19 cases has increased to 10,956.

COVID in Trinidad and Tobgao: 756 new infections recorded, 21 people died

3rd of December 2021

PAHO expressed its concern towards the current position regarding health issues in Haiti.

Director of PAHO expressed concerns for increasing COVID-19 cases in Haiti

3rd of June 2021

The initiative, which is organized by the CSTF and the education ministry, aims to inspire and empower students by bringing them closer to successful role models who lead successful lives as law-abiding citizens.

St. Kitts and Nevis Citizen Security Task Force to host Day of Disruption to inspire students against crime and violence

27th of February 2025