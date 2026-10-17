Guyana: Pilot tells MV Barima inquiry outdated equipment hindered night rescue efforts

A commercial pilot told Guyana’s Commission of Inquiry into the MV Barima sinking that the lack of infrared technology and external searchlights limited the effectiveness of night-time search and rescue operations.

Guyana: Barclay Leaire, who was the Director of Operations and a Commercial Pilot at Roraima Airways, testified before the Commission of Inquiry (COI) probing the sinking of MV Barima that outdated technology has limited the effectiveness of the night search and rescue efforts.

Barclay, who has 26 years’ experience in the aviation industry, found that visual searches and flares were used as the aircraft had no Forward-Looking Infrared (FLIR) technology and external searchlights.

Use of infrared detection devices would have assisted the rescue teams to locate people in the water in darkness instead of relying on naked eyes.

The captain told the commission that he received the distress signal at 12:16 am, but departed Ogle Airport at 1:36 am. He explained that the 80-minute delay resulted as the crews were not prepared for night-time maritime search operations.

After reaching Hampton Court at 1:56 am, Barclay noticed the flashes of light on the surface of the water. His aircraft later detected the signal from the Emergency Locator Transmitter, which was traced using navigation software.

While nothing could be seen while passing through the coordinates, one pilot detected a flare, which was then followed by two more signals.

The exact location was recorded by Barclay and was reported to the Maritime Administration Department, Captain Gerry Gouveia Snr and Lieutenant Weekes at 2 am. He explained that the location was about three nautical miles away from the location mentioned in the reports of the buoy which could have moved due to tidal waves.

The captain said that he expected surface vessels to respond to the coordinates as his aircraft was not equipped with the required instruments to detect individuals floating in the water during nighttime.

After returning to Hampton Court at 2:44 am, he briefed President Irfaan Ali and Captain Gerry Gouveia Jr. He was able to conduct three flights to transport the rescued to Mabaruma.

His statement also highlighted the importance of utilizing better equipment for maritime search and rescue at night.