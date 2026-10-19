Coral Princess brings Cruise visitors to St. Kitts

The Coral Princess arrived at Port Zante in St. Kitts with capacity for 1,970 passengers, bringing cruise visitors to support local tourism businesses.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Coral Princess, with a maximum of 1,970 passengers onboard, arrived at Port Zante in Basseterre on Monday. This brought another group of cruise visitors to St. Kitts, while supporting businesses across the island's tourism sector.

The vessel’s arrival is part of a 14-day round trip cruise that began on October 15 from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. St. Kitts is the second destination on the itinerary, following its first stop in Philipsburg, St. Maarten, on October 18.

An influx of visitors to the island will generate profits for taxi operators, tour guides, craft vendors, food outlets, retail stores and other tourism service providers.

Visitors can explore Port Zante’s shopping area, where visitors can purchase handcrafted items and souvenirs. It serves as a key point of interaction between the cruise passengers and the local merchants.

Many tourists also leave the port for guided excursions and sightseeing trips across the island. This will allow them to experience the island’s scenery, heritage, and attractions that exist outside the capital city of Basseterre.

Passengers may also choose to explore the island through the St. Kitts Scenic Railway, a popular activity that offers views of the coastline, countryside, and sugar plantation landscapes.

This presents an opportunity for operators and guides to profit from the financial contributions made by the visitors, while introducing the visitors to the island's natural and cultural attractions.

Port Zante acts as a gateway for passengers visiting St. Kitts. It is situated at the center of Basseterre, making it easy for passengers to access shops, restaurants, taxis, and island tours.

Coral Princess will make another visit to St. Kitts on Thursday, November 5 and on Saturday, November 14.