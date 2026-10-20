Belize Highway Crash Claims Lives of Woman and Four-Year-Old Child

A 34-year-old woman and a four-year-old child died after a bus and a blue car collided on the TV Ramos Highway near San Juan Village in Belize on Saturday night.

Belize: A 34-year-old woman and a four-year-old child died after a crash between a bus belonging to the National Bus Company and a blue car on the TV Ramos Highway, near San Juan Village, on Saturday night.

The victims of this tragic accident were identified as 34-year-old Elaine Sherri Mejia and four-year-old Taleeni Garbutt. They were among the six people who had been traveling in the vehicle that was involved in this incident.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the bus was traveling from San Juan Village towards Bella Vista Junction when it collided with the blue car, which reportedly had no licence plates.

The bus driver was named Victor Ical, aged 53, from Medina Bank. Mejia and Taleeni were badly injured and rushed to the Southern Regional Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Another passenger, 32-year-old Walton Garbutt, suffered injuries on multiple parts of his body including a broken left foot. The remaining passengers, who were also taken for medical checkup, were Aveon Choc, 53-year-old Alston Hopp, and 30-year-old Risa Renee Bol.

Authorities have not yet released a full account of the circumstances that led to the crash.

News of the fatal crash has raised concerns among the locals, with some questioning the safety of the road and state of the highway.

Investigators are probing the incident that resulted in the collision between the bus and the car and what factors contributed to the incident. More information will be disclosed as the investigations into the tragic event continue.

Locals are expressing their sympathies for the deceased and wish for a full recovery of the wounded. One user commented, “If the lines on the road were there, would the accident have occurred? Deepest condolences to their entire family may their souls rest in perfect peace and rise in glory. A speedy recovery to those who survive.”

Another said, “Very sorry, we wish for a fast recovery to all the survivors and my sympathies to the whole family. Rest in Peace Sherri.”