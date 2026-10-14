Bahamas: Woman hospitalised after suspected overdose on Cowpen Road

A 29-year-old woman was taken to hospital after a suspected overdose at a residence on Cowpen Road, New Providence, on October 13.

14th of October 2026

Bahamas: A 29-year-old woman is recovering in hospital following a suspected suicide attempt at a residence on Cowpen Road, New Providence, The Bahamas, on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.

According to the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF), this incident took place around 8:30 pm. The woman’s mother contacted the police after suspecting that her daughter had taken a large quantity of over-the-counter medication.

“According to the preliminary report, sometime around 8:30 p.m., a female contacted police and reported that she suspected her 29-year-old daughter had ingested a large quantity of over-the-counter medication and was unresponsive,” stated the RBPF via an official press release on Facebook.

The officers arrived at the residence but were unable to communicate with the woman. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel later attended the scene, assessed her condition and took her to the hospital for medical examination and treatment. Police said that the woman was reportedly in a stable condition.

“Emergency Medical Services personnel subsequently arrived, assessed the victim's condition, and transported her to the hospital for further medical treatment and evaluation. She was last reported to be in stable condition,” further read the statement.

Details of the incident are still under investigation. Authorities have not released further details about the women’s condition or the events that led to the suspected overdose.

Locals have taken to social media to share their prayers for her quick recovery. One person commented, “I hope and pray that the young lady gets the help that she needs. Mental health is a serious thing. It affects all, young, old, black, white, rich poor, the funny, the intelligent...man, it ain nothing to play with.”

Another person stated, “There has been an alarming uptick in suicides and suicide attempts....that's concerning! This should be worrisome to the government and should cause them to stop, pause and react.”

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