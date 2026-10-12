Bahamas: Decomposed body of unidentified man found in Blair Estates

Police are investigating after the decomposed body of a man believed to be in his mid-60s was found in bushes near St Andrew’s Drive in Blair Estates, New Providence. His identity and cause of death remain unconfirmed.

Bahamas: A body was found in bushes near St. Andrew’s Drive, off Village Road in Blair Estate, New Providence, on Saturday morning, October 11, 2026.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force said that the deceased is a Caucasian man in his mid-60s. His identity has not yet been confirmed, with formal identification pending by his next of kin.

On Saturday, 11th October, 2026, police launched an investigation into the discovery of the body of a Caucasian male, believed to be in his mid-sixties, found in bushes on St. Andrews Drive, off Village Road in the community of Blair Estates, read the official press release.

Police reported that a concerned citizen alerted them to the discovery at around 10:30 am. Officers from the Fox Hill division arrived on the scene and found the decomposed body of the man.

Officials have released some information about the condition of the deceased. According to a media statement, he was wearing a t-shirt, short pants, a black belt, and brown shoes. Emergency Medical Services personnel also went to the location and declared the man dead. The crime scene was processed by the detectives as part of the investigation.

The initial investigations do not indicate any foul play. An autopsy will be performed to assist in determining the cause of death. are waiting for the formal identification of the victim before sharing more information.

Detectives processed the scene, and preliminary findings indicate that foul play is not suspected at this time. The investigation is pending official identification by the deceased's next of kin and the results of an autopsy to assist in determining the exact cause of death, shared the authorities.

This case is still under investigation and more updates are expected to be released soon by the Royal Bahamas Police Force.