Acting PM Geoffrey Hanley confirms Terrance Drew’s return to St. Kitts and Nevis on October 24

Acting Prime Minister Geoffrey Hanley confirmed that Dr. Terrance Drew will return to St. Kitts and Nevis on October 24, following medical treatment and rehabilitation overseas.

20th of October 2026

St. Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew is expected to return home on October 24 after completing medical treatment and rehabilitation overseas. Acting Prime Minister Dr. Geoffrey Hanley confirmed the news during a national address on October 19, 2026.

He said that Dr. Drew had received a positive medical assessment and was cleared by his doctors to resume his official duties. The statement follows almost two months after the Prime Minister was hospitalized at Joseph N. France General Hospital on August 30.

PM Drew received treatment and rehabilitation abroad after his hospitalization. According to Minister Hanley, the prime minister has completed his rehabilitation and is preparing to return to public office.

During the Prime Minister’s absence, Dr. Hanley said that the Cabinet continued its work on key national programmes. Government priorities included housing, water security, energy, and healthcare.

The Acting Prime Minister also highlighted recent developments in the housing sector. In Sabaton Village, 19 families have been provided with new climate resilient houses, while 10 families received homes in Harry Phipps.

The federation has also taken part in the United Nations General Assembly.

The government will organize a national thanksgiving ceremony at National Heroes Park following PM Drew’s return to St. Kitts and Nevis. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley invited the people of the country to attend and celebrate the return of their prime minister.

He said that the occasion was meant to celebrate the support provided to Dr. Drew during his recovery. He also thanked people who sent good wishes to the prime minister and prayed for his safe return.

Acting Prime Minister Dr. Geoffrey Hanley also advised the residents to take their health seriously. He urged the residents to seek medical attention when needed and find time to rest, exercise and eat properly.

He stressed the need for unity and insisted that differences should not stand in their way of achieving their common objectives.

PM Drew’s return signals the end of his trip abroad during which he recovered from health issues. The medical clearance he has received also paves the way for him to assume his responsibilities leading the government of St. Kitts and Nevis.

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