Development Bank of Jamaica issues $4.85 billion in loan guarantees to boost MSMEs

16th of August 2024

In the second half of 2024, Barbados will continue to push the rate of economic growth, and it expects to reach approximately 3.9 percent.

7th of August 2024

Guyana retains Miss Caribbean Culture Queen Pageant, Shequana Holder outshines. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

7th of August 2024

The Government of Jamaica, under the guidance on Prime Minister Andrew Holness, launched the REACH and REBUILD programme that involves housing grant to benefit families whose homes were completely destroyed or damaged as a result of Hurricane Beryl.

6th of August 2024

Guyana now has three producing Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessels in the Stabroek Block, a complete Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030, and enhanced mining’s surveillance system.

6th of August 2024

Following Hurricane Beryl, the UK government has made a commitment for up to £500,000 through the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) to assist with quick response.

30th of July 2024

Dominica to secure fundings for the construction of new smart cargo port at Donkey Beach Canefield. This update has been announced by the Finance Minister, Dr Irving McIntyre during Budget address 2024/2025.

26th of July 2024

Dominica: The Minister of Finance, Dr Irving McIntyre stated that the inflation rate of Dominica continues to remain below global level.

26th of July 2024

The Government of Dominica has made significant strides in managing and recovering from various challenges, including natural disasters and a global pandemic. This was announced by the Minister of Finance, Dr Irving McIntyre, during his budget address today.

26th of July 2024

Jamaica: The Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) is advising that the imposition of the toll on the May Pen to Williamsfield leg of Highway 2000 will be deferred to August 17.

26th of July 2024

On July 16, 2024, a delegation of the Government of India paid a visit to St Vincent marking a defining moment in the long-standing relation between the two countries, announcing a grant of US $1 million towards retrofitting three key buildings.

26th of July 2024

The 47th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the CARICOM will take place from July 28 to 30, 2024, in Grenada. This is in keeping with other activities happening within Grenada as the country celebrates its 50th anniversary of independence.

25th of July 2024

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced a major initiative to reclaim Spanish Town from criminal gangs with the construction of a $2.2 billion divisional police headquarters.

25th of July 2024

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) is advising members of the public to transact business at safe spaces, which include police stations. They further urged residents to ensure that payments made or received are bona fide before releasing goods for sale.

24th of July 2024

The Monetary Council of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) made available the grant funds of $1 million each for disbursal to Grenada and St Vincent and the Grenadines in a bid to immediately provide much-needed critical relief.

24th of July 2024

The Government of Jamaica, through the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, is to launch a $400,000 housing grant programme to benefit families whose homes were completely destroyed or damaged as a result of Hurricane Beryl.

24th of July 2024

The Cabinet of Antigua and Barbuda last week met with a high-level nine-member team from the Ministry of Finance in a significant step towards the assessment of the fiscal health of the nation. The cabinet announced the government to be at a deficit of US $220 m.

23rd of July 2024

A donation of US $200,000 and medical supplies from the Cayman Islands was initiated, which will be a big boost to the efforts of the Jamaican government in the restoration of normality after the devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl.

22nd of July 2024

Foreign Ministers from twelve Western Hemisphere countries arrived in Washington this week for high-level talks on ways to boost economies across Latin America and the Caribbean.

20th of July 2024

The United States Southern Command, or SOUTHCOM, recently made the donation to the Trinidad and Tobago Defense Force (TTDF), through the US Embassy of 45 state-of-the-art military Harris radios.

20th of July 2024