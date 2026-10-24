World Creole Music Festival 2026 opens in Dominica with Caribbean and International Acts

Dominica’s 26th World Creole Music Festival opened on October 23 with performances by Colton T, Maurane Voyer, Midnight Groovers, Klass, Capleton and Skillibeng at Windsor Park Sports Stadium.

24th of October 2026

Dominica: World Creole Music Festival held its opening night at Windsor Park Sports Stadium, on Friday, October 23. The 26th edition of the festival features various Caribbean and international artists over three days of music and culture.

The Festival continues until Sunday, October 25 and includes genres such as soca, reggae, dancehall, bouyon, cadence-lypso, kompa, R&B and amapiano.

Organized by the government of Dominica, Ministry of Tourism, and the Discover Dominica Authority, it features international acts including Ne-Yo, Machel Montano, Maxi Priest, Capleton, Alkaline, Skillibeng, Fridayy and South African amapiano artist Uncle Waffles.

Performing on the opening night, local artist Colton T brought Dominican energy into the event through his performance. Maurane Voyer of Martinique introduced shatta music into the festival through her music, bringing a French-Caribbean element to the festival.

Veteran cadence-lypso band Midnight Groovers performed with their frontman Chubby leading the performance. Kompa rhythms were also introduced into the stadium by the Haitian group Klass.

The opening night performance also included acts from Jamaican performers Capleton and Skillibeng, along with artists from Dominica - TK International and Ridge & Pudaz.

The programme also recognizes the cultural connections between Dominica and other Caribbean nations, with performers showcasing their talents in various genres of music.

Bouyon singer Blackie Chan also came to Dominica to perform at the festival, while R&B artist, Ne-Yo, arrived on the island ahead of his performance. Guadeloupe performer Edday gave the audience a taste of Saturday's performance.

Performances will kick off at 8:00 pm on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets can be obtained at DominicaFestivals.com. VIP and VVIP parking will be available at Lindo Park, Goodwill.

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