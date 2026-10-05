Trinidad: Driver dies after Cunupia crash, two passengers critically injured

A Nissan Note crashed through a roadside barrier and fell about 15 feet into the Cunupia River after the driver reportedly lost control early Sunday.

5th of October 2026

Trinidad and Tobago: A man has died while two others remain in critical condition after a Nissan Note plunged into the Cunupia River in Trinidad early Sunday morning, October 4, 2026.

According to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), the crash took place shortly after 6 am near the Southern Main Road, Cunupia. Officers said that the car had just left a fuel station located nearby and was moving in the northern direction when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The Nissan Note, plate number PEL 8295, hit a metal barrier along the western side of the road before it plunged into the river at a distance of about 15 feet.

The driver was traveling with a male and a female passenger. Emergency responders rescued all three occupants from the vehicle and took them to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex for treatment.

One of the doctors reported that the driver, whose name has not yet been revealed, later succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. Both passengers are also currently in critical condition in the medical facility.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the Nissan Note was a rental vehicle from a company based in Arima. The police have launched an investigation into the crash. They are working to identify the exact cause of how the driver lost control of his vehicle.

Locals have taken to social media to share their sympathies for the deceased and prayers for the two injured passengers. One user commented, “So sad RIEP to the dearly departed and I prayer that the lord comfort the deceased family and friends and I wish the injured persons speedy recovery and healing in the name of Jesus Christ our lord and savior.”

Another person stated, “I'd like to know how the driver lost control of the vehicle. Was there any cctv footage? Were the occupants tested at the hospital for blood alcohol level? What do the survivors have to say about what happened? Don't those cars come with lane assist and dash cams?”

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