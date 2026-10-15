Reports claim Christopher “Dudus” Coke fought Sean “Diddy” Combs in US Prison

Jamaica: Convicted drug trafficker Christopher “Dudus” Coke of Jamaica reportedly fought the famous American musician Sean "Diddy" Combs, who suffered a head injury at a federal prison in New Jersey.

The alleged fight reportedly occurred last Friday at the FCI-Fort Dix facility, according to a local entertainment news outlet. It also cited information from several unidentified sources within the facility. This information is based on the claims of an unnamed source in the prison. There is no independent verification of the fight.

According to the reports, the altercation followed after complaints from inmates about an NBC News report examining Combs’ living conditions behind bars. It claimed that there were at least two raids where prison officials seized mobile phones of the inmates, including Coke.

The reported dispute started after the Jamaican prisoner confronted Combs over the loss of those privileges. The American musician suffered a head injury during the fight and was taken to an offsite medical facility on Saturday morning.

Both men were placed in the prison’s Special Housing Unit for two weeks after the fight. Combs was already detained in the unit, and the alleged fight took place during his daily break.

The initial report stated that the cause of the injury was unclear, while later confirming that he got injured during his fight with Coke. A separate report also cited a source who connected Combs’ injury with a prison fight, although details remain unclear.

Christopher “Dudus” Coke

Coke was identified by US authorities as the leader of the Shower Posse, an international criminal network that was involved in drug and weapons trafficking. He was sentenced to 23 years in federal prison in June 2012 after pleading guilty to racketeering conspiracy and conspiracy to commit assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering.

His arrest and extradition from Jamaica in 2010 resulted from a large-scale security operation in west Kingston. The operation aimed at his arrest led to violent confrontations in the Tivoli Gardens area which resulted in the deaths of dozens of people.