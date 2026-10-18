Guyana’s Tishawn Easton Wins 400m Silver at South American U23 Athletics Championships

Tishawn Easton won silver in the men’s 400 metres in 46.85 seconds at the 2026 South American U23 Athletics Championships in Argentina, securing Guyana’s first medal at the October 16-18 meet.

Guyana: Tishawn Easton won the silver medal in the men’s 400 metres final in 46.85 seconds on Saturday. This marked Guyana’s first medal at the 2026 South American U23 Athletics Championships in Santa Fe, Argentina.

Brazil's Vinicius Moura Galeno won gold with a time of 46.32 seconds, while his fellow compatriot Emerson Vieira do Nascimento secured bronze in 47.03 seconds. Easton’s performance gave Guyana a strong start at the continental meet, which runs from October 16 to 18.

The Guyanese sprinter qualified for the finals after finishing second in his semifinal heat with a timing of 46.75 seconds. His performance qualified him as one of the leading contenders for a medal, which he secured in the final.

Easton was among the six athletes who were chosen to compete for Guyana in the championship. The team also included sprinters Robert Marcus and Jeremiah George, long jumper Yohance Bourne, and triple jumpers Rodel Greene and Krystal Morris.

In the Men’s Triple Jump event, Guyana failed to win a second medal, as Rodel Greene came fourth with a jump of 15.45 metres.

Greene was tied with the athlete who finished third, but the decision for breaking the tie on previous best jumps left him miss outside the medal positions. This resulted in Guyana failing to get another medal position in the competition.

Robert Marcus and Jeremiah George were unable to advance into the men’s 100m final after their participation in their individual semifinal heats.

Marcus was timed at 10.96 seconds and finished eighth in the first semifinal, while George clocked 11.15 seconds and ended eighth in the second. Both athletes were knocked out of the event in the semifinals round.

The silver medal won by Easton is the most important achievement for Guyana from the reported sporting activities, emphasizing the country's growing presence in athletics at the under-23 level.