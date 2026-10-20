Dominica wins three CREF 2026 awards for Geothermal Energy achievements

Dominica received three awards at the Caribbean Renewable Energy Forum 2026 in Panama City, recognising its geothermal energy project and efforts to reduce dependence on imported fossil fuels.

Dominica: Dominica received three awards at the Caribbean Renewable Energy Forum (CREF) in 2026. These awards recognize its success in renewable energy and reducing its use of fossil fuels imports.

The country’s geothermal project was awarded the Best Caribbean Energy Project and Best Financing Programme award. The forum took place in Panama City from October 14 to 16. Minister for Foreign Affairs, International Business, Trade and Energy, Dr. Vince Henderson, was also awarded the Caribbean Energy Leadership MVP Industry Award.

The Office of the Prime Minister made the announcement on October 19. It said that the award highlights Dominica’s efforts to expand clean and sustainable energy.

Dominica’s 10-megawatt (MW) geothermal plant is located in Laudat in Rideau Village. The facility commenced commercial production on July 31, 2026, following the completion of the necessary testing for reliability and performance.

The power plant uses heat from underground geothermal energy to produce electricity. Unlike solar energy and wind power, geothermal energy production is capable of providing uninterrupted electricity supply despite unfavorable weather conditions.

Before the project, the country relied heavily on imported petroleum products. According to the Caribbean Development Bank, 90% of total energy was imported by Dominica. Diesel also accounted for about 70% of electricity production.

The Best Financing Programme award honoured the finance and partners involved in making the geothermal plant functional.

The project was assisted by both local and international development organizations. In December 2024, The Caribbean Development Bank approved a $34.8 million loan to construct the 10 megawatts geothermal plant in Dominica.

Dr. Vince Henderson was the recipient of the leadership award for being involved in the development and implementation of the project.

“For a small country like Dominica, bringing a geothermal project of this scale into operation required conviction, difficult decisions and the determination to keep going through years of technical and financial challenges,” he said.

He thanked Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, the development teams, and the partners for their contributions. Henderson said that their next priority was to ensure that the investments benefit the citizens and the business community.

The facility will help lower energy expenses across the island. It will also foster business opportunities and reduce Dominica's dependence on imported fuels.