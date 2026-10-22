Caribbean Airlines offers reduced fares between Trinidad and four Caribbean destinations

The promotional fares include tickets from US$203 to Guadeloupe, US$228 to Martinique, US$255 to Antigua and US$276 to St Maarten, with all advertised prices inclusive of taxes.

22nd of October 2026

Trinidad and Tobago: Caribbean Airlines has offered reduced one-way fares for the flights between Trinidad and Martinique. It is also offering discounted fares for travel between Trinidad and St Maarten, Antigua, and Guadeloupe.

The travel period is valid from October 21 to December 14, 2026. The cost of airfare is mentioned in US dollars for most of the destinations, while the flight tickets from Martinique and Guadeloupe to Trinidad are priced in euros.

“With low fares to these beautiful destinations, your island escape starts now,” shared Caribbean Airlines via an official Facebook post.

One-way air tickets from Trinidad to Guadeloupe cost US$203, while the return flights start from €176. These are the lowest listed fares among the four destinations. According to the airline, the costs stated above are inclusive of all the taxes.

Travel from Trinidad to Martinique starts from US$226, with return flights starting from €195. Flights to Antigua are priced at US$255, while flights to Trinidad start at US$209. The highest priced fares are between Trinidad and St Maarten, starting at US$276 and return flights starting at US$285.

More details on ticket reservations can be obtained through the official website of the airline, www.caribbean-airlines.com. They can also book tickets through booking centres and authorized travel agents.

Advertised Fares

Flights from Trinidad

Guadeloupe: From US$203

Martinique: From US$228

Antigua: From US$255

St Maarten: From US$276

Flights to Trinidad

Guadeloupe: From €176

Martinique: From €195

Antigua: From US$209

St Maarten: From US$285

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

The Government of the Bahamas has refused to budge from its stance with regards to the proposed free movement of individuals as certain CARICOM nations continue to seek approval for possible amendments to the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas (RTC).

Bahamas reiterate stance against free movement in Caribbean

12th of March 2024

PM Rowley hosted media conference to provide an update of his tour to the oil spill affected areas in Tobago.

PM Rowley tours oil spill-affected areas, hosts conference to update the matter

12th of February 2024

Meignauth Premraj, a 42-year-old, has been given life imprisonment in Guyana by Justice Sandil Kissoon of the Berbice High Court on Tuesday, 21st November 2023.

Guyana: Man kills his friend for disrespecting him

22nd of November 2023

The Ministry of Health (MOH), in collaboration with the Pan American Health Organisation/World Health Organisation (PAHO/WHO), hosted a one-day workshop on the Strategic Directions for Human Resources for Health Expansion

Guyana Ministry of Health, PAHO host Strategic Directions for Human Resources for Health Expansion

13th of July 2023

St Kitts and Nevis: The cases due to COVID-19 have been witnessing a downward trend for the past few weeks, but it has again started increasing. As to the data shared by the health ministry of St Kitts and Nevis, the active case tally has now reached five (5). Out of the total active cases, […]

St Kitts and Nevis’ active COVID case tally reaches 5

11th of April 2022

World Health Organisation – WHO has given the nod for the intake of ‘Mosquirix’ (RTS, S/AS01) world’s first malaria vaccine against P. falciparum malaria transmission. 

‘Mosquirix’ world’s first malaria vaccine gets approved by WHO for widespread use

7th of October 2021

World famous beverage company Coca – Cola has changed its logo and its tagline to ‘Real magic’. Described as the – ‘hug’ logo, the new wraparound appearance of the identity was inspired by its positioning on the packaging, including cans and bottles.

Coca-cola changes its logo with a new tagline as ‘Real magic’

6th of October 2021

Jason Johnson, 35, died after his motorcycle collided with a car and a trailer truck at Bog Walk Gorge in St Catherine, while his passenger was injured.

Jamaica: Motorcyclist killed, passenger injured in Bog Walk Gorge crash

6th of October 2026