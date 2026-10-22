Caribbean Airlines offers reduced fares between Trinidad and four Caribbean destinations

The promotional fares include tickets from US$203 to Guadeloupe, US$228 to Martinique, US$255 to Antigua and US$276 to St Maarten, with all advertised prices inclusive of taxes.

Trinidad and Tobago: Caribbean Airlines has offered reduced one-way fares for the flights between Trinidad and Martinique. It is also offering discounted fares for travel between Trinidad and St Maarten, Antigua, and Guadeloupe.

The travel period is valid from October 21 to December 14, 2026. The cost of airfare is mentioned in US dollars for most of the destinations, while the flight tickets from Martinique and Guadeloupe to Trinidad are priced in euros.

“With low fares to these beautiful destinations, your island escape starts now,” shared Caribbean Airlines via an official Facebook post.

One-way air tickets from Trinidad to Guadeloupe cost US$203, while the return flights start from €176. These are the lowest listed fares among the four destinations. According to the airline, the costs stated above are inclusive of all the taxes.

Travel from Trinidad to Martinique starts from US$226, with return flights starting from €195. Flights to Antigua are priced at US$255, while flights to Trinidad start at US$209. The highest priced fares are between Trinidad and St Maarten, starting at US$276 and return flights starting at US$285.

More details on ticket reservations can be obtained through the official website of the airline, www.caribbean-airlines.com. They can also book tickets through booking centres and authorized travel agents.

Advertised Fares

Flights from Trinidad

Guadeloupe: From US$203

Martinique: From US$228

Antigua: From US$255

St Maarten: From US$276

Flights to Trinidad

Guadeloupe: From €176

Martinique: From €195

Antigua: From US$209

St Maarten: From US$285